We have good days and bad days, but most of us survive the day. On Memorial Day, we remember those who didn’t make it home. We salute our veterans who paid a price for us, who shed their blood and sacrificed themselves for freedom and country.
Southern Indiana does a remarkable job of honoring our veterans. New Albany, Charlestown, Clarksville and Sellersburg are among the local communities holding special services this weekend and on Memorial Day to pay homage to those lost in battle. If you can, attend one of the services. Listen to the words of our surviving veterans. Shake their hands. Thank them for what they’ve done.
We’re losing our Vietnam veterans daily. Veterans of that war were subjected to terrible treatment by their own people. They were insulted, protested against and threatened, though many of those veterans never had a choice. They were drafted and sent to fight a war. So many of them were just kids, the same ages as our high school seniors we’re celebrating this time of year. The horrors they experienced can’t be explained in a newspaper editorial or repaid with VA benefits.
But there’s one thing you can do — tell them “Welcome Home.” Many never heard those words. They had to hide from their service to our country because the political winds shifted in a different direction while they were fighting for their lives in Vietnam.
Our Korean War vets are getting to be very few in number. Even fewer are our surviving World War II veterans. Let’s honor those who died in those wars on Memorial Day and cherish those who remain with us.
The War on Terror and wars in the Middle East claimed thousands of American lives. Don’t forget them this Monday.
The forecast calls for a beautiful weekend. There will be festivals, barbecues and events. We should enjoy those festivities. We should take advantage of any time we can spend with our loved ones and friends. And we should take time to reflect on why the holiday is important.
For the veterans who can’t enjoy those special moments ever again, we remember your sacrifice. We acknowledge the pain that your family members have endured. We pray for peace and that others won’t deal with the same agony.
For those veterans who didn’t die on the battlefield but came home to their own hell, we wish tranquility for you.
To those in power, we demand that you never send our men and women into war without the most justified of reasons. War is sometimes inevitable, but with the price it exacts, it must be a final option.
A list of local Memorial Day observances can be found at https://bit.ly/SouthernIndianaMemorialDayObservances
