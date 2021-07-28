New Albany City Councilman Bob Caesar was right when he said during a January meeting that the city was way ahead of the game in investing in and developing its shoreline.
Two decades ago, when a bustling downtown sounded like a pipe dream, New Albany was instrumental in pushing for the Ohio River Greenway. Multiple mayors and city councils have championed riverfront revitalization, and with the help of nonprofits, private donors and foundations, the city has put itself in an enviable position with a thriving business district on the footsteps of the Ohio River.
New Albany officials had the vision to see what the shoreline could be, and how it could spark a new era of growth in downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods. They were able to accomplish their goal by working with others and leveraging regional resources to redevelop the amphitheater while adding features like a skate park and new pedestrian paths.
It's time again for the city to realize that it needs partners to capitalize on New Albany's potential.
While seemingly every other local government in Floyd County and Clark County has endorsed River Heritage Conservancy's Origin Park plan, New Albany remains the glaring omission. Some council members have individually expressed their approval of the massive park, which as designed, would span Southern Indiana's shoreline in Clark County and portions of New Albany, bringing additional recreational amenities and improved connectivity to the region.
But Mayor Jeff Gahan's administration has not publicly endorsed Origin Park. In fact, Gahan's administration is pushing an appeal of a state decision to remove a dam from Silver Creek as part of Origin Park's blueway concept.
If there's a legit reason as to why the administration isn't backing Origin Park, then it should be stated. If not, it just appears to be a control issue.
While New Albany's elected officials have played a crucial role in developing the shoreline, the riverfront still belongs to the residents of the city. A park that has already garnered international attention will help those residents.
Partnering with River Heritage doesn't mean the city has to forgo its own ambitions. New Albany has solid plans for improving the shoreline, and those ideas should be coordinated so they can compliment Origin Park. Likewise, River Heritage planners should work with New Albany officials and respect the work that's already been done.
And in working together, the city and River Heritage may be able to accomplish what has been widely viewed as the impossible – opening the Kentucky and Indiana Bridge for pedestrian use. If that were to happen, it would be the biggest boost to New Albany commerce since the construction of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Caesar and Gahan have been New Albany leaders for several years. They've seen the city struggle, and now they're enjoying its success. But they also know its rebirth isn't due to just one person or organization.
The momentum for Origin Park is palpable. New Albany can help make this generational project a smashing success, or it can go down in history as the thorn in the side of a regional game-changer. We hope the city makes the right choice.
