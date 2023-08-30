The recent transportation debacle in Louisville should be a wakeup call to school boards, school administrators and elected officials. There is little doubt the Jefferson County Public School transportation department made a valiant effort to provide students and their parent’s safe and punctual transportation to school, then back home. Unfortunately, despite their best effort, the initial outcome was horrendous. School had to be cancelled, indefinitely, while transportation plans were revised.
The Louisville school system has chosen to accommodate, with few restrictions, parent’s desire for transportation. The number of students, drivers, pickup points, destinations and normal traffic present a daunting daily challenge. Standards for hiring and qualifying drivers must be held high, with no compromise. Experience and predictability are key to achieving the efficiency necessary. The learning curve for an inexperienced driver or an experienced driver on a new route is sharp for the first few days. Delays are expected.
We aren’t piling on here. Schools have a big job, in Louisville as well as in Southern Indiana. For the most part they do a remarkable job.
Take for example the Borden-Henryville recent reading scores. According to a recent report in the News and Tribune, 89% of third graders passed the 2023 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination assessment, or IREAD. This was an increase from last year’s score of 85.8%. Superintendent Johnny Budd attributes the progress to an intentional effort to integrate the “science of reading” approach to literacy education. The district has taken an intentional approach to implementing this method of equipping students for proficiency in reading.
Schools began as a place where students were equipped for competency in reading, writing and arithmetic. The priorities were simple and easy to articulate.
Today’s public schools have taken on much more. They offer extracurricular activities; sports, band and theatre, to name just a few. At advanced grades students’ course of study can be highly specialized. Each of these disciplines require instructors competent in their field and their ability to teach.
Educating our children is foundational to a functioning society. Public schools may have taken on an undue portion of the burden of that responsibility. Parents, school boards and legislators need to reassess priorities. The availability of resources should be measured. Allocation of those resources should be focused on the top priorities. Some services may have to be curtailed, and in some cases, cut.
The public school focus should be education. Responsibility for everything else, can, and should be transferred elsewhere.
