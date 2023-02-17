Clark County Cares provided the area with its annual assessment of substance abuse last week — both the good and the bad news in its weeklong Drug Facts Week presentations.
The good news is that the collaborative, community network formed in 2015 to bring together a partnership of agencies that help to serve those in need is growing every year. And with that growth comes new services, new understanding of needs and greater collaboration.
Naxolone, the life-saving treatment that can be given for overdoses, is now in multiple accessible places in the area. Law enforcement in Floyd and Clark counties now carry naxolone, or the product’s brand name, Narcan, to use when an overdose occurs.
Agencies that help those who lack permanent shelter or are in need of food or addiction treatment now talk with each and law enforcement about how to work together toward solutions.
Barb Anderson, who has been since the beginning one of the driving forces behind Clark County Cares, talks about how the silos that once separated service agencies have come down and more agencies have come into the area to serve.
The bad news is that the problem continues to grow, a nationwide crisis fueled by money.
It’s an up-and-down situation that requires constant vigilance and learning.
There were 92 overdose deaths in Clark County in 2015 when Clark County Cares began. In 2021 there were 73 overdose deaths, and, in 2022 the number was at 82. Floyd County deaths were at 36 in 2021 and 39 in 2022.
Saving lives unquestionably is the goal, but the effort has to start long before it’s time to use the Narcan.
It would be hard to find anyone today who has not known someone who became addicted or someone who has felt the pain of addiction suffered by a relative, friend or co-worker.
Drug tests have become routine in many workplaces and rightly so. Workers need to be protected from a colleague whose judgment may be impaired by addiction. This year’s Drug Facts Week included sessions to help employers understand the services that can be available when they discover a problem in their workplace or for an employee who needs help before addiction destroys a career.
It is a problem that affects all of us. And, it is a problem we all should take part in helping to solve.
First, understand the issue. Clark County Cares maintains a Facebook site that provides information on area programs, services, and issues. It is a page anyone can access and learn. The organization also conducts regular ZOOM meetings. Attend. It’s at https://www.facebook.com/ClarkCntyCARES/
Second, after you educate yourself on the signals to watch for when someone is having trouble, don’t turn your head when you see the problem.
The agencies collaborating in this effort can provide guidance in how to offer help or involve themselves in helping as well. You may be afraid because you don’t know what to do, but ask someone who does.
When your church or community group involves itself in helping, work with them. You will learn and contribute.
Keep an eye on your children. Make sure you know how to talk with your youngsters and know what to do if you see unusual behavior. Talk to your child’s school to find out what they do when they discover a child is using drugs. May you never have to use that knowledge, but at least you have it.
The insidious nature of substance abuse in today’s society leaves all of us vulnerable and many of us helpless.
It’s a societal problem all citizens need to be part of solving. Be thankful Clark County Cares.
