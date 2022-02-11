As Russia stacks troops along its borders with Ukraine, war hawks are calling for an aggressive reaction to the potential invasion – one that would certainly lead to conflict on a global scale.
While our country should support Ukraine and NATO in discouraging Russia from invading its neighbor, that doesn’t require us to place more troops on foreign soil. Diplomacy is needed.
It’s time to tone down the rhetoric and find compromise. Russia doesn’t want NATO and Western military bases and missile sites close to its borders. Our country has historically felt the same. The Cuban Missile Crisis and American’s concern with nuclear weapons being stored so close is a similar worry to how Russia feels about NATO interests expanding into Ukraine.
We have interfered in Eastern European affairs as a means of depressing Russian influence in the region. It should be expected that Russia would eventually respond.
But Russia isn’t the U.S. and its already struggling economy would likely crumble if war breaks out in Ukraine. We are in a much more powerful position, and we should use that clout to broker a lasting peace.
Most importantly, we don’t need more of our young men and women dying in a war that doesn’t directly affect the U.S. We are fatigued by the wars we’ve waged in the Middle East, which ultimately brought about little change in that region. Russia’s advances affect European countries like Germany and France much more than us. They need to take the lead.
And if war does break out in Eastern Europe, it will likely spread to other countries. Such a scenario would create a humanitarian crisis the likes of which we haven’t seen since World War II. China could also be drawn into the conflict, or could use the opportunity to invade Taiwan.
It’s a harsh reality, but are we really willing to sacrifice American lives and possibly start World War III over Ukraine? And if we do fight, what would we win? It certainly wouldn’t be our freedom. In fact, our freedom would be more threatened by this potential war than if we do nothing.
We need to shore up our own country. Violence is soaring, inflation is through the roof and the pandemic is still raging domestically. Each of those issues carries far more of an impact on our daily lives than Russian aggression.
We also need to consider domestic energy production to restore our ability to supply our needs and those of our allies so we’re not reliant on oppressive countries.
The Russian people deserve better leadership, and Ukraine should be a sovereign nation, but we are not the world’s babysitter. Let’s continue to pursue a peaceful solution.
