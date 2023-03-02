Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following counties, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky, Anderson, Bourbon, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Franklin, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Meade, Nelson, Nicholas, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble and Woodford. * WHEN...From this evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across southern Indiana and northern Kentucky tonight and Friday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&