It’s time for the good people of Clark and Floyd counties to get worked up.
Yes, the time has come to check out of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and any other social media with little impact on your daily lives and check into one of the crises facing your children — education. The decline of educators to be specific.
A 2022 poll conducted by the National Education Association found that educator burnout was the top reason for teachers considering leaving the profession, with 90% of more than 3,600 respondents saying it was a “very serious” issue for them.
Over the past decade, the number of people completing teacher education programs across the nation declined by more than 35%.
In New York, school districts are projected to need 180,000 new teachers over the next decade.
All national statistics, right? Right. That doesn’t affect us locally, right? Wrong.
“A lot of our aides work with special needs students, and with shortages of teachers and aides, it becomes a challenge in meeting all of the needs of our students, and it puts more of a workload on those we do have,” said Borden-Henryville Superintendent Johnny Budd.
A shortage of certified teachers means substitute teacher demand is high. So high, in fact, that New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. approved a pay increase as an incentive for retired teachers to return to the classroom as substitutes at a rate of $100 to $175 a day.
Around the country, teachers are blaming the exodus on poor pay, high-stakes testing that gauge teacher and student performance, dwindling resources for public schools, stressful working conditions and a general lack of respect for educators.
The problems are real. They are affecting people right here at home — right now. And, if they go unresolved, we will see the repercussions in our children for decades.
Based on educator concerns around the country, not only are the problems real but they are enormous and no single solution exists.
We believe a team approach is the only hope our children have. Government, school administrators, educators and parents/guardians have to agree to do their respective parts if we hope to reverse the troubling trends in the education process.
Politicians and school administrators simply must recognize the vital role teachers play in the lives of our children and compensate them accordingly. Teachers are professionals and deserve fair compensation and benefits. Likewise, the antiquated testing required of students — and therefore teachers — must be replaced with something that actually helps improve the educational process.
Educators must be empowered to actually teach our children and they must take that empowerment seriously and teach kids the value of critical thinking and problem-solving skills. They must be allowed to educate our children in the areas that will give them the best opportunities to become productive citizens.
Finally, parents/guardians need to be responsible for preparing their children for school days — from menus to manners — so students arrive at school ready and able to learn. Teachers, by necessity, have taken on responsibilities that parents must re-assume if our education system is to thrive.
None of these changes will be easy. All of them are critical if we want to see a return of qualified teachers to the classroom. Lowering the standards teachers need to acquire certification is not the answer.
Parents need to parent.
Teachers need to teach.
Administrators and politicians need to find a way to clear a path to that end.
Anything less will have devastating effects on our children — whether they live north of Boston or in Southern Indiana.
