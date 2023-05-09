When Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh first raised the issue with Mayor Mike Moore and the Jeffersonville City Council about increasing the pay for his officers, he received verbal support as well as a first round of supporting votes.
The only real question was one of procedure.
When the final reading came last week, there wasn’t any discussion. It was a go.
The chief, the mayor and the council showed foresight and compassion along with quick action.
They deserve to be commended.
Kavanaugh told the News and Tribune he was motivated by concern for his officers and by fear that the department, which ranks 68th in pay among municipal agencies in the state, is vulnerable to losing officers to other agencies with higher pay.
A new hire now is paid about $47,000, with patrol officers earning about $57,000 a year after their probationary pay ends. With the council’s action, a new hire would earn about $55,000 annually.
“The Jeffersonville Police Department has built a relationship with our community for service, demonstrating professionalism and ethical police practices and actions of policing legitimacy,” Kavanaugh said.
JPD works to have our backs. It’s our turn to have theirs.
Good job all around!
