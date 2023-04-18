When is the last time you felt sick and you couldn’t get in to see your doctor until the next week? What did you do?
Don’t blame the hard-working general practitioners, specialists, nurses and other medical professionals who have been overwhelmed ever since the word coronavirus became a household word near the end of 2019.
A look at the employment numbers and the help-wanted ads in this area quickly show how valuable — and how scarce — those medical professionals are.
There is a tsunami of change about to take place in medical care in this country, and it’s only the beginning wave.
In its 2021 report, the Bowen Center for Health Workforce Research and Policy at Indiana University School of Medicine found Indiana has less physicians in its workforce than our contiguous states and national average. Indiana has 236.4 per 100,000 population in a state of 6.8 million.
The average age of Indiana physicians is 50, a slight decline from the 50.4 of 2015.
The Association of American Medical Colleges projects a significant shortage of physicians ahead because of the anticipated population growth and the number of physicians nearing retirement age.
The association notes that if all Americans had the same physical and economic access to medical care, “up to an additional 180,400 physicians would be needed now.”
Indiana’s total physician workforce is 34.2% primary care, 3.8% psychiatry with the remaining 62% in specialty areas.
Two Indiana counties have no primary care physician. Sixty-three of Indiana’s 92 counties have been designated as a primary care health professional shortage area.
When it comes to psychiatric services, the picture is grimmer. Twenty-nine Indiana counties have no psychiatric care, and 91 of Indiana’s 92 counties have been designated as a mental health professional shortage area. A daily look at the headlines indicates the growing need for psychiatric professionals.
The challenge taking shape now is going to hit the oldest and the youngest among us the hardest.
The U.S. Census Bureau projects that by 2030, one in five will be 65 or older, undoubtedly with the medical issues that often accompany that longevity. The birthrate is declining, and our children are not healthier.
The 2022 Indiana KIDS Count Data book reported 37% of Indiana’s children 10 to 17 were overweight or obese, ranking Indiana 47th in the nation in that area of children’s health. The child or teen death rate was 29%, putting it 31st in the nation.
Telemedicine made its entry in a significant way with the pandemic and is being used more all the time. Indiana physicians who reported using telehealth in the Bowen Center report moved from the starting line in 2017 at zero to nearly 50% in 2021. It’s an access to care, but also an uphill climb in a state where internet service is sketchy at best and absent in many areas, especially the rural areas already without medical practitioners.
The health of Indiana citizens so far hasn’t seemed to move the concern needle among this session’s legislature’s majority and time is running out.
Clark and Floyd counties are fortunate to have two major hospital systems and more practitioners than neighboring counties. That doesn’t mean we have what we need. And, where are the surrounding rural counties going to be assured of care?
Is this an issue that ought to be addressed regionally and collaboratively? Our medical practitioners are on the frontlines and can tell us what they see happening.
We need to hear as well from the agencies that help the aging, the homeless, those hard-working families that struggle to find a place to turn when they or their families need care but can’t get it for whatever reason.
It is going to take the collective thinking of our best minds to find a path to the future that includes equitable — and obtainable — health care.
We better get started. It’s less than seven years to 2030.
