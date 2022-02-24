Ella Walker was a 13-year-old, straight-A middle school student who played sports and loved Harry Potter movies. On Jan. 22, the New Albany teenager took her own life.
From bullying to social media addiction, Ella’s parents detailed a heartbreaking set of circumstances they believe ultimately led to her suicide.
“I still wake up and I can’t believe this is real,” her father, Rich Walker, told the News and Tribune almost a month after her death.
The family’s nightmare is an all-too-common reality in Indiana. According to the Indiana Youth Institute, one in five 10th grade Hoosier students surveyed in 2020 said they had considered attempting suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Hoosiers between the ages of 10 and 34.
A separate CDC study showed that suicide rates for people who are 10-24 years old increased by 56% from 2007 through 2018.
Our children are in a more vulnerable place, with social media exposing them to abuses and behavior that past generations didn’t experience in their youth. Bullying is not new, but it no longer ends for current students when class is dismissed. It can haunt them whenever, and wherever, they log on to an app or a social media site.
Our youth also face uncertainties and isolation brought on by the pandemic.
As state legislators argue over curriculum and who should qualify for school sports, our children are grappling with real demons. They need our help, and aiding the next generations should matter to all of us.
Social media can be a wonderful tool, but it can also be a dangerous weapon. We must be wary of what minors are viewing on their smart phones and the conversations they’re having. Adults must set better examples. Our words and actions matter, on and offline. Trust this — our children are watching and repeating our behavior, good or bad.
Bullying cannot be tolerated. Parents must teach their children to respect others. Educators must be trained on how to identify and address bullying. Punishment must not only be swift, but corrective. Children who are victims of bullying must be assured that such behavior isn’t acceptable. The minors who are bullying their peers need to undergo counseling to realize why such actions are damaging and wrong.
Rich Walker told his daughter’s story because he wants other parents to be aware of the warning signs. But Ella’s death isn’t just an opportunity to learn for mothers, fathers and students. When it comes to preventing suicide and putting an end to bullying, we all have a role to play.
News and Tribune Editorial Board
