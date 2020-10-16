Grandma gave sage advice. Sometimes she gave it curmudgeonly. Often the advice came across bossy.
But advice from Grandma came from a sincere heart. She wanted what was best for you, and she wanted you to do what she suggested. When burning the candle at both ends, she would advise, “It’s time for you to get a good night’s rest.”
She chose the word “rest” and not “sleep.” Everyone gets sleep. There may be arguments about whether someone needs eight hours every night and how the body will respond to less or more sleep. But a point arrives when more than sleep is demanded. The body needs rest.
We began talking last week that while the pandemic has created stress that tires physically, it has also created stress that makes us weary emotionally and spiritually. Our spirits are in need of rest. Last week we looked at a Psalm that asked our soul to be quiet. Today a Psalm urges our soul to get rest.
We live in a world that constantly moves. Technology not only makes life easier, it makes life faster. Information blossoms everywhere in weed-like fashion: in our gardens, in the front lawn, and even through a crack in the sidewalk. Information – about the coronavirus, about politics, about the economy – invades our newspapers, our televisions, our radios, our computers, and even our cell phones.
Even when wandering away from the news, the mind continues to process the information. How will this affect me? What should I do now? Where will the implications take us? Even moments of sleep are denied rest. Stuff fills the cauldrons of my days to the brim.
The 92nd Psalm is a psalm for the Sabbath. This is not only a psalm that encourages rest, it builds an argument for getting rest and what you should be doing during rest. When we “rest,” we purposely take the time to enjoy the “work” that God has performed. David writes “For you, O Lord, have made me glad by your work” (Psalm 92:4 ESV).
Tuesdays are my least busy days. Work from various jobs crowds out breathing time, let alone rest, during the other six days. Tuesdays are filled with doing things that the other days simply don’t have time to include. Instead of rest, Tuesdays are filled with stuff.
Last Tuesday I wrote an article that I had not finished on Monday. I dropped my wife off at her doctor’s appointment while I drove to a different doctor for my appointment. Having 15 minutes “to kill,” I got off at the Grant Line Road exit to look at the leaves on the trees. Fall on the Indiana University Southeast campus always made my heart smile. This fall is spent in Zoom and not on Grant Line Road.
The colors had begun to change. “How great are your works, O Lord! Your thoughts are very deep” (Psalm 92:5 ESV)! It took less than 15 minutes to be reminded of this truth. “The stupid man cannot know; the fool cannot understand this” (Psalm 92:6 ESV). The way the day was scheduled was making me feel quite foolish. How much more at rest would I have been if I had offered the entire day as a Sabbath’s worship?
The 92nd Psalm paints a lot of interesting verbal metaphors describing the characteristics of a righteous person. While I am certainly not righteous on mine own — no matter how the word is defined — God declares me righteous because of my relationship to His Son (2 Corinthians 5:21).
Though the wicked “sprout like grass” and “evildoers flourish” (Psalm 92:7 ESV), the righteous will flourish like “a palm tree” or a “cedar tree in Lebanon” (Psalm 92:12 ESV). When life is too hectic, it is easy to forget that. It was the palm tree analogy that rattled my thinking. Not more than a day ago, I had been looking at pictures from a previous vacation among the palm trees, lamenting the fact that the COVID has robbed me of time away.
The metaphors symbolize — almost prophesy — about the works that God has accomplished. His greatest work is found in His Son, whose sacrifice secured my righteousness. As we pursue a life of righteousness, our anthem becomes a tribute to God’s faithfulness. The Lord is my rock. Hope is restored. It took rest to remind me.
The Psalm carries the title “A Song for the Sabbath.” But the beat behind the phrase sounds like the ringing of steel drums to a Jamaican melody. “The Lord is just” (Psalm 92:15 HCSB). The only reason for David to declare God as “just” is that he had been touched by injustice. When we are treated unjustly, we have a tendency to want to act in rebellion against it. Was David reading our newspapers as he wrote?
David looked ahead to a time when God’s justice will reign over all the Earth. We find true rest understanding that God is just. There is no “unrighteousness” (Psalm 92:15) in Him. It is imperative to slow life down enough to visualize that truth.
Because of trust in His Son, you are right with God. You do not have to right the wrongs of the world. Instead choose to partner with God in confronting the injustices of the world, drawing attention to them while remembering “Vengeance is mine says the Lord” (Romans 12:19 NIV). Let who you trust for justice motivate you “to the contrary, if your enemy is hungry feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink; for by doing so you will heap burning coals on his head” (Romans 12:20 ESV).
Allow the soul to find rest in the justice of a holy God.
