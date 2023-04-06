As is probably the case with many of you, I have for years puzzled over how so many Germans of the 1930’s could have supported the evils perpetrated by Hitler and the Nazis.
For years I have been deeply impressed with German authors, German philosophers, German theologians, German composers, German scientists and more from earlier times, and it seemed impossible to me that such a people and culture could become so twisted and wicked.
I know that Hitler and his clique nourished the suspicions and resentment over the ending of World War I and that they fanned the feelings of unfairness and anger into raging hatred and violence. But how was this possible without a fundamental flaw in masses of the people that led them to be open to, and even to welcome, racism, murder, and war? Their vulnerability is terrifying.
Sad to say, we are seeing much the same today in Russia. Large numbers of people there are opposed to the cruel, evil attack on Ukraine, but huge numbers have also fallen for the wicked lies which Vladimir Putin and his inner circle (including the top official of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill) have forced on the Russian people with horrible penalties for anyone who even questions them. This is again a people with a proud history in such areas as literature and music. Once more we see a vulnerability to seductive lies such as the claim that the U.S. and all of the West want to see Russia destroyed.
This raises the question of whether this vulnerability is an essential characteristic of human nature. We like to think that it is not; we want to believe that human nature is stronger and more caring making genuine progress possible and maybe even inevitable.
I am as much an optimist as anyone, but careful analysis of the philosophy of human nature requires us to admit that there are fundamental flaws and that vulnerability to hate-filled lies is one of them. In theological terms, this can be called an aspect of “original sin.”
The point is that not only have large numbers of Germans and large numbers of Russians shown this vulnerability, but all of us must face the fact that we also can have such a terrible flaw. That is the important lesson here.
So what are we to do? Being aware of the danger is the first vital step. But then we must do all we can to stop it in ourselves and others through caring, education, warnings, encouragement, and much more. It is too great a danger here as well as elsewhere to be ignored.
