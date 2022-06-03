Warning signs are obviously of great importance for avoiding disasters of one sort or another.
“Beware of Falling Rocks” lets me know that I have to be very careful when hiking or bicycling down a path. “Spam Risk” on my phone warns me that I may not want to answer the call. “Danger: High Voltage” tells me not to approach the electrical wiring or equipment.
It would be good if we also received and could heed warnings about “spin doctors.” “Beware of Spin Doctors” is the caution sign that I encourage you to think about whenever you read, hear, or watch an opinion piece — particularly on politics.
Opinion pieces in newspapers, magazines, on radio, TV, social media, etc. can be very good and of vital importance. They can express and argue for positions that lead us to know and understand the truth on a subject. In our quest for truth, they are, in fact of vital importance. A good piece can bring out facts, provide background, give supporting arguments, and respond to other viewpoints — all presented to get closer to the truth on a given point. Even a position that turns out to contain errors can be helpful if its greater goal is seeking to reach the truth.
Therein lies the basis for defining “spin” and a “spin doctor.” The goal of the spin doctor is not truth but rather to get people merely to accept a position — for the sake of obtaining your vote or your money, for example. This is done through the use of “spin” — distorting, misleading, and even lying to make a convincing case.
If you desire a good example of this, look at the things Putin has said to defend Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine. He tries to mislead people into thinking that the Russian army is continuing their heroic efforts of WWII by attacking “Nazis” in Ukraine and the West. He calls the ruthless attacks merely defending Russian people. He arrests people who call the military aggression what it really is, “war.”
That example is unbelievable and extreme. But cases of misleading and distorting “spin” are all too common in our own society. An obvious current example is the sometimes blatant and more often subtle promotion of “replacement theory” to uphold white supremacy and an unhealthy nationalism. There are plenty of other examples, as well. It has come to dominate much of the political rhetoric.
So how does one avoid being taken in by such spin? The answer is the same as the good response to other warnings: by being alert and cautious. Think it through carefully. Ask if it is distorting facts, twisting opposing positions, hiding something, standing in the way of the quest for truth.
One final point. It also happens that when we are reading the paper, watching TV, checking in on social media, etc., and are most likely exposed to “spin,” we are in a relaxed, perhaps even sleepy, situation — the opposite of being alert and on our guard. At such moments, remember to “beware of spin doctors.”
