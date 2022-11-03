“Sometimes one can’t see the forest for the trees.”
That is a statement I heard a few times when growing up to emphasize how easy it is to be blinded by the immediate and not be able to see the “big picture.”
How true it is — whether we are talking about everyday practical issues or even larger philosophical or religious topics.
If we apply this point to time, I suspect that all of us can think of occasions when we did something without paying any attention to the long-term consequences — the big picture. It might be something simple like misplacing a bill only to be hit by a late payment penalty the next month. Or it might be something more serious like sending an unflattering email to a friend only to suffer the loss of that friendship.
It becomes obvious that if I get so caught up in the present that I don’t try to see what the implications are for the long term, I could be making a serious mistake.
If I spend all I have without saving for the future, I may be preparing myself for disaster. If I lie, I could be destroying trust for a long time to come. Or, as mentioned above, if I put out a cute but unflattering email or social post, I could be saying goodbye to a friend.
Sometimes it is difficult to see into the future, but in these and myriads of other examples, the possible and even the probable effects of acting without looking ahead are evident.
Working at keeping a broad perspective on things is not easy, but it is very helpful in other areas, too, such as concerning the environment. A person’s actions have broader impacts than we often realize.
Chemicals that I put on the lawn can easily get into the sewers and the water system if I am not careful. Reckless use and disposal of plastic have negative consequences that we are only now starting to realize. The broader my perspective is on fossil fuels use, forest preservation, water usage, and so much more, the better I will be able to contribute to environment preservation.
Breadth of perspective with respect to people is also vitally important for ethics. This means considering what my choices mean not only for me and for family and friends but also for others in our community and far beyond.
Even if we limit our focus on our own nation, we are being unnecessarily narrow. We live in a world where we must be concerned about people across the globe. Looking at how our charitable and voting actions affect the people of Ukraine is only one of the many possible examples.
I am reminded of the importance of a broad perspective when I read about the issues that voters care about as we enter the midterm elections.
Inflation and the economy are often at the top of the list, but in an era of disastrous international conflicts and of global warming, for example, they cannot be our sole concern. Here, too, is an obvious area in which a broad perspective is of vital and direct benefit.
