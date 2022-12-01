The first amendment in the Bill of Rights reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
It is noteworthy that the very first freedom protected from government interference in our nation’s Bill of Rights is freedom of religion. It is placed prior to freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and the rights in the other amendments including the right to bear arms. This suggests both the supreme importance that the framers of this great document placed on the role of faith and religion for people’s lives and how vital it is to guarantee the freedom of religious belief and practice.
With respect to the importance of religion, it is noteworthy how vital faith and religion are in times of stress and tragedy, in moments of difficult moral choice, and on occasions of special joy.
It is wonderful that our nation’s founders protected the freedom of various religions. If that were not the case, any of us could find our faith commitments to be on the “outside” at some point in this country’s future. We have seen that a country can turn against even a particular version of a religion that it otherwise supports as in the outlawing of certain types of Islam in some Muslim countries or attacks on some Christian denominations within European history. We are aware, too, of the various parts of the world today in which one or more major religions such as Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism are denied and attacked.
How do we show our appreciation of this religious freedom? I would suggest it is by celebrating one’s own religious commitment through living out the most vital aspects of that faith. As a Christian, this season of the year offers me special opportunities for that in the observance of Jesus’ birth. It is a time for praise, joy, compassion, and gratitude for God’s grace and love.
To express faith in these ways is not to deny or ignore the cruel warfare, the natural disasters, the crime, the disease, the poverty and more that are so prominent today. It is, rather, the way we can bring healing and renewal in ways both small and large.
May God bless you in this special season and strengthen your expressions of faith and love.
