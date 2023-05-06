I have never met anyone who admitted liking to pay taxes. Indeed, the term I grew up associating with taxes was, you guessed it – death. The saying I often heard was, “There are two things in life that you can’t avoid: death and taxes.” I have always taken this to include an element of humor, but recently I was standing in line to pay taxes and, believe me, there was no humor in the comments of people around me who were complaining about tax payment.
I am not going to quibble about death as something undesirable and unavoidable, but I do think we need to rethink our ingrained negative attitudes about taxes.
For starters, we who are proud to be Americans appreciate the great blessings that come with living in this country. Military protection, fire service, police protection, infrastructure, public education, garbage collection, social security, and our national, state, and local parks are just a beginning of the features that make our American lives wonderful. It is no wonder that there is a hefty cost associated with these blessings that we are tempted to take for granted.
Generosity also comes into play. Being generous is highly praised when it comes to thanking people who have served us, supporting charities, assisting people in need, and more. Interestingly, some of the people who are paid with tax money would qualify as people who serve us, some of the causes taxes support could function as charities, and our tax money often helps people in need. A slogan of Thrivent Financial comes into play here, “Live Generously.”
There is also a third point. Only in a democracy do the citizens have a say in what their tax payment should be and how it should be used. The people who make the decisions on tax assessments and on how the money is used are people we elect. Our vote gives us a say.
Unfortunately, too many politicians take advantage of our ingrained distaste for taxes and would have us believe that we would all be better off if we paid less in taxes – or nothing at all. (Indeed, sometimes very wealthy individuals are praised for their cleverness if they pay no taxes at all.) We could certainly debate productively how our tax money is used, but not paying taxes is, or at least should be, a non-starter.
Maybe taxes in America don’t fit with death after all. Perhaps it is more connected with life – and with some of the best things that life has to offer.
