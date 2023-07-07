I must admit that I never thought I would see the quest for truth so often dismissed as it is now.
Sometimes it is because freedom of speech is claimed to permit and even encourage assertion of any claim without regard for truth or right. Sometimes it is because of a desire to go along with “the crowd” no matter how nonsensical “their” view is. Sometimes it is because fear or anger leads to attacks and conspiracy theories in complete disregard of facts and truth.
In ancient Greece in the 5th Century BC, there was a strong movement by several leading thinkers to give up on truth. These people were called Sophists, and they taught skills of argumentation to get others to accept your ideas — but without emphasis on what is true or right.
Protagoras, for example, claimed that “truth” is just a personal matter and preference based on one’s own experiences; he had a subjective notion of truth — your truth and my truth may be entirely different.
Gorgias denied that there is any truth and focused on teaching rhetorical devices that would win people over to whatever view the person was pushing. Thrasymachus taught that truth and right are simply what people in power push for their own advantage — that power determines “truth.”
It was against this background of intellectuals that Socrates moved wisdom and thought in a new direction. On the surface, it may have looked like he, too, was a Sophist, for he also continually questioned people’s beliefs and assertions. But he did so not to show that we can’t know or trust anything as true or right but rather to test each belief to see if it is solid and can stand up to forceful questioning.
The method he developed and used is called “Socratic dialectic” and is given in Plato’s Socratic dialogues in the form of discussions between people in which one person presents a position and Socrates asks tough questions about that view and its underlying support. Socrates’ goal was not to move away from truth and moral commitment but rather to search for those beliefs that can handle the hard examination. Socrates was truly a “critical thinker.” (Euthyphro, Meno, and Book I of Republic are fairly concise examples of Socratic dialectic.)
In every age there is a need for Socratic thinkers to question lies, deceptions, propaganda, and unsubstantiated claims and values – that might even be presented with the skills of sophistry. It certainly is needed in our own age and society.
Using careful questioning, experience, logic, verification, falsification, and other solid techniques is always vitally important. It is important for all of us to think as clearly and thoroughly as possible and to pay attention to the Socratic thinkers around us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.