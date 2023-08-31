The right of freedom of speech is specifically addressed in the First Amendment as it asserts “Congress shall make no law . . . abridging the freedom of speech . . . .”
It is a precious right guaranteed in this nation. In its complete form, the amendment reads, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Among the reasons why freedom of speech is vitally important is that each person is a special being worthy of being respected and having independence. John Locke argued that God has given each person reason, a will to make choices, and responsibility for their use. If one’s speech is controlled or limited, that person’s God-given nature is infringed upon. In his “Second Treatise on Government,” he built on this to develop positions on individual rights, on democracy as the only truly legitimate government, and on the necessary separation of powers in a government. His positions were key both for our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution.
A second reason for freedom of speech was given by John Stuart Mill in his “On Liberty.” He argued that the quest for truth requires that people be allowed and encouraged to develop and present ideas so that new truths could be uncovered and tested. If that is not allowed, he claimed, our views can contain weaknesses and will become stagnant. Even views that are false can be beneficial for showing the superiority of other ideas.
Are there no limits, then, to freedom of speech? One of the Ten Commandments is of special help here. It reads, “You shall not give false testimony against your neighbor” (Exodus 20:16). According to this, there are moral grounds for limiting freedom of speech in cases of lying that is harmful to someone else. Martin Luther says in his explanation of this commandment “We should fear and love God so that we do not tell lies about our neighbor, betray him, slander him, or hurt his reputation, but defend him, speak well of him, and explain everything in the kindest way.”
On moral grounds, then, there are limits on the use of freedom of speech. Since that freedom is grounded on the premise that each person is worthy of respect and independence, reason requires that a person not use that freedom to show disrespect or control over someone else.
Civil law has quite rightly included some aspects of this limitation. Slander is an example. Expressions of racism is another. Revealing classified information is a third. And there are others.
But even when civil law does not include some aspect of harmful speech, moral law does. Morally, it is always important not to use our freedoms to bring harm to others. Free speech has its limitations — for all people.
