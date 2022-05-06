Few would claim that we can have a healthy society and nation without an excellent constitution and good laws. We are fortunate to live in a country that has a superb constitution and many important laws.
It is clear, though, that there are things very wrong in our current society. Obviously, something more is needed. To convince ourselves of this, we only need to witness arguments that turn to name-calling and even to violence. Rudeness, disrespect, and dishonesty can be found in every level from the highest form of governance to the smallest and least significant local event.
A vital supplement to law is morality to be found in the study of ethics. In fact, it can be argued that morality and its fundamental commitment to justice and fairness is the basis for deciding whether a law is good to begin with. Sometimes laws have failed that test and need to be removed. Examples include laws supporting slavery or laws that favor the wealthy.
But morality must play a far greater role than that. Let us suppose that we have laws that are just and beneficial and that they are administered fairly and wisely. That will still not be effective unless there is a widespread moral commitment of people to observe those laws.
In addition, those responsible for making the laws will not succeed in making them just and beneficial without a moral commitment to do just that. Those who administer them through the courts, police, etc. will also not do so fairly and wisely without the proper moral commitment.
It goes much further than that, of course. Each of us is often tempted to do things that are not illegal but still are immoral. Withholding the truth, not coming to the aid of someone in need, belittling a person, falsely describing an opponent’s position, screaming rather than speaking respectfully, are just a few of the myriads of examples. Morality needs to be a bedrock for our daily activities.
The moral structure in our society begins with the moral behavior and attitudes of each of us. It has to do with how I respect and treat my family members, my next-door neighbors, my work associates, the school board members, the referees and opposing players at the ball game, the elected representatives of the other political party, and more. It is all practical and a matter of daily conduct.
Today there is a lot of emphasis on the passing of laws but relatively little on morality. Indeed, often those who speak the loudest for or against laws show the least moral behavior. But our constitution and laws without morality cannot give us the society that we want and need.
