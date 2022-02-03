Imagine doing something that was wrong but few if any others seemed to know about the deed.
You would have at least these choices: 1) hide it and go on as though nothing happened, 2) develop excuses and blame others, 3) live privately with guilt and shame, or 4) confess it, face the consequences, and move forward.
Of course, this is not merely hypothetical. I am sure every one of us, myself included, has been in this situation. Sometimes the situation might seem minor - like a child sneaking cookies (for me it was more likely ice cream), but it can also be serious such as losing one’s temper and then harming another with words or actions, or carelessly causing a fire, or failing to keep a vital promise or oath, or witnessing a crime but failing to contact police in order to avoid getting involved.
If I face up to and embrace my past including its wrongdoings, it is important to confess and repent, accepting consequences, - and then to move forward with confidence while making choices to change and to rectify to the degree possible. Christianity deals with this in terms of repentance and divine forgiveness. It is tough, but it is the healthy way to move into the future.
(Cf. David in II Sam. 12.)
We should realize, though, that this lesson can apply not only to each of us as individuals but also to a collection of people, whether it be a club, a community, or a nation. In 2005 a powerful book by Donald W. Shriver, Jr. appeared entitled, “Honest Patriots: Loving a Country Enough to Remember Its Misdeeds.” He used the term “honest patriotism” to refer to a nation’s confronting the wrongs of its past honestly thereby moving forward with integrity.
Shriver gave examples from Germany and South Africa in which those nations displayed and owned up to terrible wrongs in their past (Nazism and apartheid, respectively). This didn’t happen overnight. In the case of Germany, it was the second postwar generation that made certain by the late 1970’s that Germany would not forget. Memorial markers were established, several concentration camp museums opened vividly showing the Nazi horrors, anniversaries of horrific events were designated, and a more honest education emerged. When we were living in Hamburg in 1982-83, state television daily showed the war news of that day 40 years earlier exposing the doctored news of war successes at that time and how the people were fed misleading, prideful messages.
For South Africa, Shriver cited monuments, memorial days, forthright history books, and more. The District Six Museum in Cape Town is one example he gave; it tells of the forced evacuation of Blacks from their homes in the early 1950’s simply because of the color of their skin. Here what might seem like a “mere museum,” Shriver stated, “becomes a restoration of meaning to the lives of former residents” and it “enshrines the determination, ‘Never Again!’”
Our nation has a powerful, moving history that has championed the commitment to self-governance by the people and to the basic rights of all regardless of race, status, age, or any other feature. All of this, and the events associated with them are great cause for celebration. But with this history also comes such examples as the terrible wrongs done to native Americans as well as the crimes of slavery and racial discrimination suffered by Black people and others. Some signs of America facing these honestly can be found, to be sure.
A visit to downtown Birmingham, Alabama with its monuments showing the horrible treatment of civil rights protestors and a tour of the markers and memorials along the “Trail of Tears” National Historic Trail through Tennessee, Kentucky, and other states reveal signs of America facing up to its wrongs.
Is more needed? Of course. We need to continue along this path and to provide educational experiences that celebrate the accomplishments while also facing the misdeeds. Such honesty makes us even prouder to be Americans. “Honest patriotism,” Shriver called it.
Peters is a retired Indiana University Southeast philosophy professor and a retired pastor.
