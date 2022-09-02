The name of our nation, The United States of America, includes a feature that is seldom in a country’s name. Names such as Germany, France, Japan, Israel, Canada, etc. may assume the unity of different provinces or portions, but they do not emphasize it in the way that we do.
We are the UNITED States of America. Nowhere is this more emphasized than in our Pledge of Allegiance in which we state that we are “one nation, under God, indivisible. . .”
The term that is often used to describe this association of States is “federation.” We are a federation of States, and the national government, in contrast to “state government,” is called a “federal government.”
There are some interesting aspects to our federation. For one thing, we do not really have “national elections.” Instead, we have, for example, presidential elections in each state with the majority in each state winning its electors and then the majority of electors deciding the presidential winner. Thus, it is really a “federation election.”
The tricky part, often the confusing part, of our federation is the balancing act between the authority of states and the authority of the nation. This has become particularly obvious in the recent struggles regarding the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In its judgment, the Supreme Court did not so much make a decision regarding abortion per se as it did to say that the abortion issue should be decided at the state level on the grounds that no rights regarding abortion are in the U.S. Constitution.
One of the effects of this that we already see is that states are pitting themselves off against other states to the extent that “united” and “indivisible” seem weak, and the fighting between states will likely get worse.
It reminds one of the controversy that raged between states on the slavery issue, and that was only resolved (at least in part) through the Civil War and new constitutional amendments.
To be sure, the concept of a federation is a good one. We want our states to be able to have strong identities and emphases. It is one of the many things that make travel to different states so enjoyable. But we don’t want to have to worry about safety or irregular legal difficulties if we visit or move to a different state.
One solution is to identify those issues which are particularly divisive among states and to seek to resolve those at the federation or national level rather than pushing them off to the states. We would never want, for example, declarations of war to be made at the state level or decisions about international commerce agreements. This also applies, I believe, to decisions about such basics as freedom of the press and religious freedom, as well the safety and health of the mother and the unborn.
Decisions on such things are never easy or obvious. But by working through them respectfully and compassionately, we must come to the best agreements possible and not push them off to the states. To do otherwise will lead to ceaseless and worsening conflict among the states.
