There has been a lot of talk in our society about “extremism” – focusing on the views of the “far right” or the “far left.”
The views labeled as “extremist” might be on race, the nature of marriage, the ownership and use of guns, the availability of legal abortion, and much more. If a particular position is labeled by someone as extremist, that often implies a negative, i.e. that the idea is not acceptable intellectually or morally to a reasonable person.
One of the best things that has ever been written about extremes and extremism is to be found in Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics. In Book 2 of that work, he wrote that “Goodness is the quality that hits the mean. . . .it is moral goodness that deals with feelings and actions, and it is in them that we find excess, deficiency, and a mean.” In other words, excess and deficiency are extremes, and in both the appropriate target is missed. His position is referred to as “The Golden Mean.”
Aristotle gave examples having to do with various virtues and courses of action. Courage is a mean between cowardice and foolhardiness. Friendliness is a mean between peevishness and intrusiveness. Generosity is a mean between stinginess and wastefulness.
He pointed out, to be sure, that the mean is not necessarily the exact midpoint between the two extremes; it usually is closer to one side than the other. Courage, for example, would be closer to foolhardiness than to cowardice; for that reason, courage is most often praised as a virtue and contrasted with cowardice.
It is interesting to apply Aristotle’s principle to other examples of virtue – even to some of the Christian virtues mentioned in Galatians 5:22-23. Love lies between disregard and interference but is farther from disregard. Joy is between the extremes of sullenness and giddiness but is closer to the latter. Patience is a mean between indifference and impatience and is closer to the former.
How does this apply to some of the issues mentioned in the opening paragraph? With regard to race, the one extreme would be using racial distinctions as grounds for enslavement, murder and other abuses, and the other would be ignoring the value of racial difference. A suitable mean would be recognizing and valuing all races. On possession and use of guns, the extremes are outlawing the use of guns in all circumstances and allowing the use of guns in all circumstances. The mean would involve allowing the possession and use of guns with restrictions for the sake of safety. With regard to abortion, one extreme would be total regard for the unborn and no regard for the wellbeing of the mother and the other extreme would be the opposite. A mean would include care for the wellbeing of both.
My recommendation is that we spend less time focusing on the extremes and more seeking and developing the mean in a moral context. I would call it the advancement of “the Golden Mean.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.