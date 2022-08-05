One of my favorite terms in the field of ethics is “integrity.” Whenever you can say that someone is a person of integrity, you have given that individual very high praise.
Integrity denotes faithfulness to high moral standards no matter the circumstances. A person of integrity keeps his or her promises, doesn’t deceive, doesn’t engage in corruption, isn’t a hypocrite, doesn’t take advantage of others, and is not self-centered.
Aristotle described the best political leaders as needing three things: faithfulness to the constitution, administrative capacity, and integrity (Politica, V, 9).
Jesus in Matthew 5 and 23 gave his harshest criticism of Pharisees for their hypocrisy.
He called them “whited sepulchers” who brag about their keeping legal minutiae but neglect “the more important matters of the law — justice, mercy, and faithfulness” (23:23), who appear to look clean on the outside but inside “are full of greed and self-indulgence” (23:25), who “appear to people as righteous but on the inside are full of hypocrisy and wickedness.”
They lacked any semblance of spiritual righteousness and integrity.
Integrity is, of course, not only vital for people in leadership positions but also for all of us. As spouses, parents, co-workers, volunteers, etc., we need to be people of integrity who can be trusted, who are reliable, and who will not put themselves above others.
One more thing about integrity. A person of integrity will often have to suffer and sacrifice for that integrity. Recently, a former prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who was, as far as I can tell, a person of integrity, was assassinated as he gave a speech. Last year I was asked to say something about the people who inspired me the most.
I listed six individuals: Jesus, Socrates, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Only after listing them did I realize that all six had been executed (Jesus, Bonhoeffer, and Socrates), assassinated (Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr.), or officially condemned to death (Martin Luther).
Their sufferings were all a testimony to their high commitments, to their integrity.
It is vitally important that we all value integrity in our own lives and that we encourage and choose people of integrity as leaders in all domains: church, government, business, education, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.