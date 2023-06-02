As a matter of etiquette, various officials in the United States are accorded the title “the Honorable” or, depending on the office held, simply “Honorable.” When formally addressing them, “the Honorable” is used for the President, Vice President, governors, judges, and members of Congress among others. “Honorable” is used for additional officials.
But “honorable” also has another important use. We use it to describe a person of admirable and outstanding character – a person of integrity. It is a moral term used of someone who is deserving of respect and honor. Such a person is committed to doing his or her duty and to conduct that is ethical.
With this latter usage, conduct that is ruled out would include lying, deceiving, cheating, treating others with disrespect, being hypocritical, and more. Knowing people who are honorable in this sense is truly wonderful. They are people who can be trusted in all kinds of circumstances. Having a lawyer, a doctor, a pastor, a teacher, an advisor, a supervisor, a worker, etc. who can be trusted unconditionally is a huge relief. Having a dear friend who is honorable is priceless. And what a blessing it is to have honorable parents, an honorable spouse, and honorable children.
Many of the people who are to be addressed as “the Honorable . . .” also display the moral qualities associated with “honorable” in the second sense, and this is true of some on “both sides of the aisle.” But it is all too obvious that many do not. Hypocrisy, lying, distorting the truth, disrespecting colleagues are far too common – even expected in some circles. The shame of it is that the voters in our society are far too ready to overlook such conduct if there is agreement on a single favorite issue.
We live in a society where high titles are not accorded to a person because of birth. Rather, they are accorded primarily by voters through elections. As voters we must be more demanding of the highest moral qualities in our elected officials so that the title “the Honorable . . .” is more than etiquette but is descriptive.
