I have benefitted greatly from my opportunities to study important, insightful, and helpful ideas in philosophy and theology among other areas, and I would like to share in these columns some of the things that have meant so much to me.
I am honored to be able to do this, and the issues and struggles we are facing now in the world, our society, and our personal lives are leading me to do it.
As we enter a new year with the pandemic still not under control and with heightened concerns about world order, injustice, political upheaval, natural disasters, and more, we desperately want to have hope for what is coming in 2022 and beyond. And to be genuine hope, it can’t be just wishful thinking that is unrealistic and without foundation.
On the theme of hope, I have found the writings of Viktor Frankl and especially his book translated as “Man’s Search for Meaning” to be special. This book was first published in German in 1946 under the title, in translation, “A Psychologist Experiences the Concentration Camp.” It was about his years in a Nazi death camp, Auschwitz, with its unspeakable horrors.
I should mention that I have visited several Nazi camps including Dachau and Buchenwald and have seen firsthand samples of the extreme evil of Nazism. It makes Frankl’s insights even more profound.
In the concentration camp, Frankl found that it wasn’t necessarily those with the most strength or health among the inmates who were able to survive day to day, for if they had given up and were without hope, they did not make it as well as those who somehow found hope and meaning even if, and sometimes because, they experienced terrible suffering.
Frankl: “The prisoner who had lost faith in the future - his future - was doomed. With his loss of belief in the future, he also lost his spiritual hold; he let himself decline and became subject to mental and physical decay. Usually this happened quite suddenly.” Frankl mentioned prisoners who one morning simply refused to get up “and instead stayed in the hut, on the straw wet with urine and feces. Nothing - neither warnings nor threats - could induce them to change their minds. And then something typical occurred: they took out a cigarette from deep down in a pocket where they had hidden it and started smoking. At that moment we knew that for the next forty-eight hours or so we would watch them dying.”
Frankl emphasized that to hold onto personal hope and meaning, we need to look to spiritual faith, to love, and even sometimes to suffering for this hope. In the face of temptation to suicide, drug or alcohol addiction, violence, and despair, we must hold onto hope and to help others do the same. Commitment to family and friends, acts of charity, preparing a legacy, experiencing simple beauties, and trust in God can work wonders.
You may want to check out for yourself: Viktor E. Frankl, “Man’s Search for Meaning.”
Peters is a Southern Indiana resident. He can be reached at peterscurtis85@gmail.com