C. S. Lewis’ book “The Four Loves” does a wonderful job showing how the word “love” is commonly used with very different levels of meaning. For example, I might say that I love chocolate, that I love hiking, that we should love our neighbor, that I love my spouse, or that God loves us. Using four Greek words that refer to different aspects or types of love, Lewis unpacks the richness of the tastes, affections, and compassions in our lives.
There are other words like this in our language — words that have a richness and depth of meaning and implication that can only be fully seen and appreciated when that word is more closely examined.
Another example of this, I would suggest, is the word “vocation.” The most common use of the term seems to be reference to one’s job or working career. Thus, if someone asks me about my vocation, I might say “professor — now retired” or “pastor — now retired.” Another person might say “teacher” or “mechanic” or “nurse,” etc.
But there is much more to the meaning of “vocation.” Just as Lewis used Greek words to help unpack “love,” we can gain from examining the Latin root of the term “vocation.” The Latin verb vocare means “to call” and is based on the word vox – “voice.” The Latin word vocation literally meant “calling.”
Based on this, it is not surprising that early use in English was associated with a divine call to a religious life in the form of the priesthood or a religious order. Thus, a person might have said, “I have a vocation, for I was called by God to serve in the Church in a particular office.”
The primary thrust was that God had extended a “call” to a person. The secondary aspect was that it was to a particular way of life that would be of special service to God.
Over time the term “vocation” has been loosened from the notion that it has a divine origin, and often a person might think that a vocation is a matter of personal choice. But I suggest that something has been lost in this transition. All of us have special talents not of our own choosing and find ourselves in particular circumstances that we didn’t select, and it makes sense to view those givens as opportunities to do certain special things with our lives. Seeing them as divine aspects of a calling is also very helpful, I suggest.
But there is more. Divine callings or vocations can be for much more and in a far greater variety than merely one’s occupation. I find it meaningful and right to think that I have a calling as a husband, a calling as a father and grandfather, a calling as a neighbor, a calling as a U.S. citizen, and more. These are all “vocations” in the full sense of the term.
In many biblical passages, such as 2 Thess. 1:11, we are reminded that God has called us not just to an occupation but to a new and special life with all of its dimensions.
