One of my favorite classes to teach was “Philosophy of Religion” in which we studied arguments for the existence of God, the concept of God, the problem of evil, religion and science, religion and ethics, religious language, religion and the human condition, and much more. The question would often come up about how important religion is today. In the past several years, there has been a decline in religious affiliation in our society, so the question about the role of religion today is certainly relevant.
Here are four important contributions that religions have made but to differing degrees, some far more effective than others.
Various religions have often been viewed as the foundation both for ethics and for civil law. In the Judeo-Christian context, the Ten Commandments, for example, have been seen by many as our best guide to what is morally or legally wrong, and other statements in the Old or New Testaments as vital guides and as sources of inspiration. Moral codes are also central in other world religions, but the precepts and laws in the various religions and in denominations vary considerably and must be compared and evaluated. Some are far more legalistic than others.
Religion can give insights and instill hope and confidence about the future — both in this world and beyond. The philosopher Immanuel Kant called religion the basis for answering the all-important question “What may I hope?” Life without hope can be unbearable. But again the comforts and inspirations vary considerably.
Religion can provide a viable worldview or “Weltanschauung” — a framework for making sense of the world in which we live and of our place in it. Religion can offer positions on the nature of reality, the direction and goal of history, and more. A worldview can be extremely helpful and reassuring when a person must make major decisions and choices. Here, too, some religious worldviews advocated are far more helpful and make more sense than others.
Religion can also have practical importance such as a community of friends and helpers, a support team in times of hardship and tragedy, a time of weekly or daily focus and meditation, a location for celebration and for marking life’s most important events, and more. Again, the approaches and value vary considerably.
These and other features and benefits are so great that they cannot be ignored. On the other hand, great harm has often been done to individuals and to entire peoples “in the name of God.” This harm is all the more dreadful because when people believe they are controlling or punishing to carry out God’s will, they will seldom listen to more cautious or caring judgments.
So what is one to do? The blessings of a religion that emphasizes love, caring for those in need, living in joy and hope, knowing forgiveness, receiving grace from God, and having the comfort and strength of faith are too great to be ignored. If you know these blessings, I rejoice with you. If you do not, do not be dismayed; those blessings are possible in the right faith.
