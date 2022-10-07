“A state . . . is a society of people whom no one else has any right to command or to dispose except the state itself. It is a trunk with its own roots. But to incorporate it into another state, like a graft, is to destroy its existence as a moral person, reducing it to a thing.”
It sounds like this could have been written this week after Putin, against international law, declared large portions of Ukraine to be now part of Russia. But the philosopher Immanuel Kant wrote these words in 1795 as he sought to propose a way for mankind to move away from war and other violent actions between nations. He offered lasting peace among nations through healthy international relations as a goal to work toward.
Kant grounded his views on the belief that people, through the use of reason and morality, can rise above violent, destructive behavior to live together with mutual respect and cooperation. He believed we can see this in some local communities and religious groups, for example, and that it was beginning to blossom in some nations. He was not naïve about human nature and thought that we see plenty of signs of what he termed “frailty” (weakness in not doing what we know we should do), “impurity” (doing the right thing partly for selfish motives) and “wickedness” (desiring to do what we know is wrong). But he believed that it is possible to learn and to grow as we can see in some communities and groups.
In his political philosophy, he argued that he can see the gradual growth of states or nations as republics in which laws are developed which move people away from violence and domination toward governments by the people in which the rights of all can be respected. During that period of Enlightenment, Kant could have seen this in the ideals of the recently formed United States, for example.
This is where he developed new ideas. As in a nation people are seen as individuals or moral entities worthy of respect and just treatment, so nations themselves can learn to treat other nations as parallel moral entities likewise worthy of respect and just treatment.
In this system of international order there would need to be laws and enforceable rules of conduct. It would require, Kant held, an international federation of republics to both promote and enforce the appropriate procedures and laws. If it sounds like the United Nations was intended to be a step in this direction, I think that is correct. Have we reached the goal? Obviously not. But the pursuit of international law, justice, and cooperation is the way, I believe, to meaningful, lasting peace. Now is not the time for isolation or unhealthy nationalism; rather, it is a time to promote and develop cooperative relationships with nations that share our ideals and to encourage other nations to move in the direction of those ideals. Nor is it the time to give up on the United Nations; rather, now is the time to help it become stronger, more tied to democratic principles, and more effective.
Not accidentally, Perpetual Peace (Zum ewigen Frieden) is the title of Kant’s document in which the quote and main ideas given above are found. It is definitely worth reading and contemplating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.