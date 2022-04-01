Three or four times I have received the following kind of phone call, and perhaps you have received something like this, too.
“Hello, Grandpa, how are you doing? It is so good to talk with you. I am calling because I really need your help. I am in Dallas, and my wallet was stolen with my money, my driver’s license, and everything else. I can’t even pay for my ticket to get home. Would you be able to help me? Could you send me some money so that I can get home?”
Good critical thinking can easily respond to this with questions like, “Which grandchild is this?” “Do your parents know about this? Should I contact them?” One of the good ways to uncover a ruse or scam is simply to think clearly and ask a crucial question or two.
A favorite course for me to teach was “Logic,” and we would give attention to, among other things, what has come to be known as “critical thinking.” It is a technique to help separate what is most likely true from mistaken views no matter how well-intentioned (or ill-intentioned) they might be. It involves raising questions in your own mind and with others that will be helpful in deciding what to believe. Critical thinking does not mean criticizing others; it means using questions to find and believe the truth. The key word in that sentence is “truth.” Perhaps now more than ever we need to be able to recognize and affirm truth as individuals, as a community, as a nation, and even as a world.
Critical thinking can help to protect one from the numerous scams we all face. But it can also help us to steer clear of horrific propaganda and message control such as Putin is using now and Hitler used in the 1930s. It can be used on issues big and small.
So how does critical thinking work? What are some of the questions it uses? Here are a few:
Does the person or people making a claim have something to gain by getting me and others to believe it?
Is the position clear and understandable? Can I restate it in my own words?
Have good, verifiable supporting reasons and evidence been given? Or do the verifiable facts support a different view? Did the person/people consider and reply fairly to reasons and evidence against their view?
Are there other points that were not considered but should be?
Am I committed enough to the truth even if something else is what I “want” to believe or is more popular? Do I have the courage that this requires?
The better I am thinking, then the more carefully I will consider and question a broad range of views no matter whether they come from politicians, social media, the press, scientists, or anywhere. And interestingly, the more I think critically and question, the more I will not only expose and reject questionable views but also the more I will accept and be committed to views that hold up well to examination. Truth is the goal.
Clear, critical thinking is needed at all times but it is definitely needed now. All of us are confronted with so many differing views presented with such vehemence and disdain for other positions that we need to work hard at finding the truth and then defending it with calm, careful reasoning.
I congratulate and encourage all of you who are working to think clearly and critically. There is a lot at stake — even peace and justice in the world.
