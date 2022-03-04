As we have all followed the recent news about Ukraine, we have heard many very disturbing claims made by Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia. He has emphasized the greatness of Russia, the recreation of a Russian empire, the expansion of Russian borders, and Russian ties and influence over neighboring peoples.
He has deplored how he thinks other nations have endangered, harmed, and belittled Russia. He has sought to undo historic treaties and agreements and to rewrite history to promote Russia. He has ruthlessly attacked a neighboring nation that did not give in to his authoritarian demands. The common thread in all of this is “Russia” — and Putin’s power and desired legacy.
The commitment is really to “Russian nationalism,” and it is an exaltation of all things Russian. Several courageous Russian citizens have protested over Putin’s actions, but his views no doubt appeal to many Russian people and to their sense of national pride. It is, however, an extreme nationalism that promotes a sense of superiority over other peoples.
I have been fortunate enough to visit Russia several times over the last few decades and have had many wonderful contacts with residents in various areas. They have been gracious, friendly and eager to know Americans, but I am worried now how they might be influenced and harmed by such extreme Russian nationalism and propaganda.
Extremes can often be harmful, and extreme nationalism is no exception. Recently I have been reading a novel by Lion Feuchtwanger entitled “The Oppermanns.” The setting is Berlin in 1932-33, and it records the shocking developments of the “Nationalist” party, as the author labels it.
Feuchtwanger, a native of Berlin, wrote this novel in 1933 and was greatly disturbed when Hitler was named German Chancellor in January of that year. It is important to note that Feuchtwanger referred to the violent, rabid followers of Hitler as “Nationalists.” The “Nazis” were indeed extreme nationalists. (I encourage you to read “The Oppermanns” if you haven’t already done so.)
Pride in one’s homeland and heritage can and should be a wonderful thing. In its extreme form, however, it will denounce other countries, peoples, or races and lead to horrible, cruel violence. We have seen it before in Hitler, for example, and we are seeing it again in Putin.
The contrast, a healthy, beautiful nationalism, can be seen now in the patriotic commitments of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. They have shown great courage in defending their nation without seeking to dominate or attack anyone. Nations that have sought to cooperate in support of Ukraine have also displayed a commitment to beautiful nationalism.
Our nation includes times of beautiful nationalism. But the tragic extreme is always a danger and could even dominate in this country. Let us promote the wonderful nationalism that shone, for example, in WWII and many other times, and let us be on our guard against the extreme.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.