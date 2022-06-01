At 14, I was working a full summer babysitting job in my hometown of Ft. Knox, Kentucky. Every afternoon when the children were napping I sat in the front yard and listened to the albums of Tommy James and the Shondells while crushing on the teenage boy across the street.
The rock music resonated with teenagers in love and those of us who wanted to be in love. To this teen, it was music written just for her — each word committed to memory. As I quietly sang to the song Crystal Blue Persuasion, how I wished that boy across the street would run into my arms.
Fifty-two years later, this music continues to resonate in a way that being a teenager doesn’t feel so long ago.
Tommy James and the Shondells came to Abby on the River in Jeffersonville, Indiana last weekend and sitting in the audience listening to Crystal Blue Persuasion, I Think We’re Alone Now, Crimson and Clover, Sweet Cherry Wine, Mony Mony, and so many of their hits, I remembered that boy across the street.
The words to each song flowed out easily, as they did for most in the audience. When the band started playing Crystal Blue Persuasion, my giggling 2- and 5-year-old grandsons came running into my arms and screaming my name.
For a few seconds, the feelings and emotions of that 14-year-old were back, but instead of the boy across the street, I had genuine love in my arms.
Abby Road on the River, the world's largest Beatles-inspired music festival, was in Jeffersonville and if you missed it, you missed a chance to let your hair down, while enjoying another great lineup of music and fun.
With all the tragedies of the past couple of years, your support allowed many of us to feel the love as we sang these timeless words:
“Better get ready, gonna see the light, love is the answer, and that's all right. So don't you give up now, it's so easy to find, just look to your soul, and open your mind. Maybe tomorrow, when He looks down, on every green field, and every town, all of His children, in every nation, there'll be peace and good… brotherhood… Crystal blue persuasion.”
