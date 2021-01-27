Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.