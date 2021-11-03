Just over six years ago, I sat down for a job interview at the News and Tribune.
Over the course of an hour, the three editors, senior staff member and I discussed my qualifications and what I could bring to the organization. Then, I had a few minutes just to talk with the staffer, to ask specific questions about what it was like.
She filled me in on some of the day-to-day things and as a true journalist, didn't sugar coat it.
"It's sink or swim," she said.
This was both exciting and scary, and when they later called to offer me the job, I was determined to swim.
I was very new, just out of college and super proud to be working at my hometown paper (which, growing up in New Albany, was then The Tribune.) But I was ready to give it my all, and every day and every story was a learning experience as I gained a working knowledge of all the nuanced issues impacting Southern Indiana.
It still is.
I have strived to be honest and fair, which is what all journalists should reach for. But to me, it was even more important as I was coming up as a reporter amid a national political climate in 2016 that was working to erode the public trust in journalism.
Working in daily news is not easy, and we're not millionaires. The hours can be weird, and there are a lot of skipped meals as we put getting the news out above all else. But local news is so important, and everyone I've worked with here knows that and are in journalism for the right reasons.
I have loved it here, but it is time to swim in a different sea. I have accepted a position as health reporter for WFPL, part of Louisville Public Media, where I will start in mid-November. I'm excited to be able to further the health coverage in Southern Indiana and Kentucky, and hope to grow as I learn new ways of storytelling.
By the time you read this, I will likely have cleared most if not all of the heaps of paper, post-it notes and coffee cups from my desk at the News and Tribune.
It has been tough, because I grew up at this paper and have made a lot of friends in this community. Here, I've been able to tell stories of pretty much every aspect of the area — your successes and struggles, your children's accomplishments, the opening and closing of businesses large and small, sewer rates, crime rates, murder convictions and the impact COVID-19 has had on every one of us.
I'll still be around, just in a different role and with a wider coverage area. Thank you for trusting me to share your stories.
And don't forget, things that are important in life are rarely easy and often "sink or swim" situations. When you get the opportunity, do your best to swim.
