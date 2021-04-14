On March 16, the United States witnessed another mass shooting that was racially motivated. Eight Asian Americans were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area spas. Many Americans were left shocked at the race-based violence shown toward the Asian community on that day. However, many others, especially Asian Americans, marked this as yet another blatant attack on their identity and existence. While this article only outlines an overview of the racism Asian Americans have experienced, it will give insight into how racism has impacted Asian Americans over time.
In March 2020, former President Donald Trump tweeted a statement referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese Virus,” sparking outrage across the United States. While many criticized Trump for this tweet, others chose to adopt the idea that Asians were responsible for the creation and spread of a virus that has killed over 1 million people across the world.
Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the overwhelming narrative about Asian Americans was one of the model minority. The model minority concept, developed during and after World War II, displayed that Asian Americans were the “ideal” immigrants of color to the United States due to their economic success. Despite this model minority narrative, Asian Americans have long been considered as a threat to a nation that promoted a whites-only immigration policy. This policy made note that Asian Americans were to be called a “yellow peril,” meaning unclean and unfit for U.S. citizenship.
In the late 19th century, white supremacists spread xenophobic propaganda about Chinese uncleanliness in San Francisco. This propaganda fueled the passage of the Chinese Exclusion Act, the first law in the United States that barred immigration solely based on race. Initially, the act placed a 10-year moratorium on all Chinese migration.
In the early 20th century, the Philippines was a formal colony of the United States. American officials in the Philippines discriminated against Filipinos for their supposedly unclean and uncivilized bodies. At this time, colonial officers and doctors identified two enemies: Filipino rebels working against American rule, and “tropical diseases” that were infecting Filipino bodies. By pointing out these two “concerns,” American officials justified continued U.S. colonial rule in the islands.
On Feb. 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 to incarcerate people under suspicion as enemies to inland internment camps. These internment camps, likened to concentration camps in Nazi Germany, did impact German and Italian Americans on the East Coast. However, the vast majority of those incarcerated in 1942 were of Japanese descent. Many of whom were citizens, second- and third-generation Americans.
In the 21st century, even the most progressive North American cities, such as Toronto, Canada, are not exempt of racism toward Asian communities. During the 2003 SARS outbreak, Toronto saw a rise of anti-Asian racism. In sociologist Carrianne Leung’s 2008 study, she highlights the everyday racism against Chinese and Filipina healthcare workers in the years that followed the SARS crisis. While publicly celebrated for their work in hospitals and other health facilities, these women found themselves fearing for their lives on their way home.
Why might Asian Americans be both celebrated in the United States and face heavy discrimination in this country? The United States collectively does not support the rise in equity of the “non-White” citizen. For centuries, we truly have not celebrated the differences of those in our country, but rather discriminated against those differences and put those deemed different in the “other” category. In America, the “other” category is used to oppress minority communities to maintain power of White Americans.
The coronavirus is not a Chinese virus, yet so many in our communities grasped to that sentiment and ran with it. Today, anti-Asian racist actions average at about 100 reported cases per day. This is unacceptable, and it takes those with privilege to stand up and say NO MORE! It takes those of us fighting to address racism in the Black community, those fighting to address homophobia in the LGBTQIA+ community, and those of us fighting to address oppression facing LatinX communities to say NO MORE!
It should be noted that the person who killed eight Asian Americans in March of 2021 left in handcuffs. In America, history shows that you can kill Black and Brown communities and not be shown the same card dealt to a Black person experiencing a routine traffic stop. That card is death — because Black and Brown communities have been justified to receive that treatment through years of built systemic oppression. That is another article.
We are not free until we all are free.
