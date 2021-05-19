Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with mental health concerns. During the month of May, there is a national movement to raise awareness about mental health across the country, and there is a goal to focus on fighting stigma, educating the public, and advocating for policies that support people with mental illness and their families. In this article, we are going to highlight mental health in the Black community and discuss implications from institutional, structural and individual racism and how it impacts the ability for many in our country to reach the best self.
Mental health conditions that occur in Black communities in America are just as common in White communities. However, the historical Black experience in America has and continues to be characterized by trauma and violence more often than for their White counterparts and impacts emotional and mental health of both youth and adults.
Historical trauma, oppression and violence against Black communities has evolved into present day racism — structural, institutional, and individual — and nurtures a uniquely mistrustful and less prosperous community experience. This can be characterized by a variety of disparities, including inadequate access to and delivery of care in the health system — a truth that we witnessed firsthand with COVID-19. Processing and dealing with layers of individual trauma on top of new mass traumas from COVID-19 (uncertainty, isolation, grief from financial and/or human losses), police brutality and its overwhelming presence in news media, and divisive political rhetoric adds compounding layers of complexity for individuals to effectively manage.
Failure to seek support for mental health concerns can often be attributed to mistrust of the medical system. However, mental health screening data shows that Black individuals who screen positive for depression self-identify as planning to seek help at higher rates than the general population says they will seek help. Unfortunately, Black services providers, who represent the communities they serve and often can give more appropriate and effective care to Black individuals seeking mental health support or services, make up less than 2% of American Psychological Association members. This is one factor that contributes to the fact that Black Americans are more likely to experience chronic and persistent, rather than episodic, mental health conditions, because they cannot access the services they need and deserve.
Another reason that can lead to the Black community’s lack of engaging mental health services is stigma. Stigma and judgment prevent Black people from seeking treatment for their mental health concerns. Research indicates Black individuals believe that mild depression or anxiety would be considered “crazy” in their social circles. Additionally, many believe that discussions about mental health concerns would not be appropriate even among family. Just a couple weeks ago, I witnessed the mother of a Black man state that she was “embarrassed that he shared with others that he was seeking mental health services.” These attitudes MUST change for Black communities to be healthy. Mental health is something we all have, just like physical health. Otherwise, it allows for someone to envision their experience as a problem rather than something that is normal and a part of all of us. We have a responsibly, Black communities, to change this. That change must come, well, yesterday. But today will suffice.
Important statistics
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 13.4% of the U.S. population, or nearly 46 million people, identify themselves as Black or African American and another 2.7% identified as multiracial. The Black immigrant population in the U.S. increased from 816,000 in 1980 to over 4.2 million by 2016; 39% were from Africa and nearly half were from the Caribbean.
The Census Bureau also states that more than 1 in 5 Black and African American people in the U.S. lived in poverty as of 2018. The CDC states that Black and people living below poverty are twice as likely to report serious psychological distress than those living over 2 times the poverty level.
Historical adversity — which includes slavery, sharecropping and race-based exclusion from health, educational, social and economic resources — translates into socioeconomic disparities experienced by Black people today. Socioeconomic status, in turn, is linked to mental health: people who are impoverished, homeless, incarcerated, or have substance use problems are at higher risk for poor mental health.
According to the CDC, Black teenagers are more likely to attempt suicide than White teenagers (9.8% v. 6.1%).
Sixteen percent (4.8 million) of Black and African American people reported having a mental health concern, and 22.4% of those (1.1 million people) reported a serious mental concern over the past year, according to SAMHSA’s 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
The American Psychiatric Association states that Black individuals are more often diagnosed with schizophrenia and less often diagnosed with mood disorders compared to White people with the same symptoms. Additionally, they are offered medication or therapy at the lower rates than the general population. The same source finds that Black people with mental health conditions, specifically those involving psychosis, are more likely to be in jail or prison than people of other races
Resources available
• Black Emotional and Mental Health (BEAM): BEAM is a training, movement-building and grant-making organization dedicated to the healing, wellness and liberation of Black communities. BEAM envisions a world where there are no barriers to Black healing. Find more information here: https://www.beam.community/
• The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation: changing the perception of mental illness in the Black community by encouraging people to get the help they need; focuses on stigma/self-stigma reduction and building trust between Black people and the mental health field. For more information, visit here: https://borislhensonfoundation.org/
• Therapy for Black Girls: online space encouraging the mental wellness of Black women and girls; referral tool to find a therapist in your area. Find more information here: https://therapyforblackgirls.com/
• The Loveland Foundation: financial assistance to Black women & girls seeking therapy. Visit here for more information: https://thelovelandfoundation.org/
• Therapy for Black Men: primarily a therapist directory for Black men seeking therapy; includes some resources and stories. Visit here for more information: https://therapyforblackmen.org/
To finish, I want to note that Black communities have built incredible resiliency to adversity in the United States and across the world. While increasing the number of Black individuals seeking mental health services in critical, it is also important that our community and others who do live with mental health concerns are not broken, and joy and happiness is not something that many live without. Rather, we have found ways to bring joy and happiness to our lives when access to culturally fluent services is not available. Having access to and engaging mental health support can only give us additional tools to be our best selves.
