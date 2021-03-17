EDITOR’S NOTE: Morgan Rumple-Whiting is joining the News and Tribune as a local columnist. Her opinion columns will run every other Wednesday. Today, she introduces herself.
The sun in Southern Indiana felt like the rays you would feel in Florida during the summer of 2000. I will never forget the serious work of making mud pies no matter how hot the weather outside felt on my skin. Making these mud pies was important because my nieces and I would be serving them to our family during our live performances, lip-syncing Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” and ‘NSYNC’s “Bye, Bye, Bye” at the top of our lungs while jumping on the trampoline.
At 10 years old, these were the times I held close to my heart. But what I also will never forget when my niece asked me why I was a different color than my parents. At 10 years old, I did not know the answer to that question. And I did not know that my skin color being different than my parents was going to have a lasting impact on me for the rest of my life.
On Feb. 25, 1990, Morgan Celeste Rumple (that’s me!) was born in Somerset, Ky., to her biological parents. They made the decision that I would be better off being raised by another family. Just two weeks later, I was adopted by two mommas and grew up in Corydon. I later asked my parents if it was difficult for an LGBTQ+ couple to adopt a child, and they said surprisingly, no. When they went to adopt me, the Indiana social worker told them that they simply did not want any more Black children in Indiana. So, when I was a baby, we used to have to pack up our belongings when my parents would get a call from the social worker, and we would haul to Louisville and set up our “home” at my brother’s house to look like that is where we lived.
Eventually, these visits would stop and my family would continue raising me at our farm home in Corydon. I will never forget days spent rolling in dirt, getting sick from eating so many cherry tomatoes right off their vines, and sitting under sunflowers soaking up the sun. I tell friends today that I hardly knew that you got vegetables from a grocery store because we just picked our vegetables right in our yard and chowed down. I would run around all day until I had no energy left, and then crash on the couch watching Law and Order or Jeopardy. Days like this are when I got the best sleep I have ever had in my life.
But growing up in a White family, with two mommas, in a predominantly White school system and community was not easy. My parents shared with me that when I was being baptized, both moms came up to the altar with me in support. The next week five families left the church. When I was a pre-teen, I remember my parents telling me that it was unsafe to go out in public for a while because a KKK rally was happening in our town. It was not explained to me at the time what the KKK was, but I knew that whatever it was threatened my life. When I was in high school, I was told by a fellow student that I would not be president of our class because I was Black. My parents told me later in life that we had parents in our community that would not allow me to come to their homes because their kids were “not allowed to hang out with people like me,” referring to the color of my skin and/or the sexuality of my parents.
Unfortunately, it was not only those outside my family who had racist tendencies; some family members did, too. That memory I shared earlier about my niece asking me why I was a different color than my parents was the first time I had even realized that reality. I know it sounds crazy! But when I did have that realization, I also realized and continued to notice that my family didn’t really talk about my skin color being black. I mean, we might have read a kid’s book here or there on different shades of black and brown skin or listened to Tracey Chapman driving down the highway. But did we celebrate Black culture? Did we have conversations about what the world had in store for me as a Black woman? Did we actively work to ensure that as a Black woman I would have the same rights and liberties as White family in the future?
Answering these questions did not occur for me until less than 10 years ago, when I became a survivor of sexual and domestic violence. Being a survivor comes with its own complexities, challenges, and trauma. Being a Black survivor is what has shaped the woman I am today and allowed me to look into my past and answer the questions that I needed to answer to step into my voice as a strong Black woman; the strong Black woman that 10-year-old Black girl who made mud pies for her family did not even know was there because she never knew the power in her black skin.
Today, I live with my husband and furry family in Shively, Ky. I work full time as the director of Coordinated Response and Systems Change for the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking. Here, I work to ensure that every county in the state of Indiana has a sexual assault response team made up of prosecutors, advocates, law enforcement, sexual assault nurse examiners, and other community entities. I also provide training and ongoing technical assistance to these teams. In addition, I also have served as co-chair of the Southern Indiana Human Trafficking Coalition for the last five years. And just a couple weeks ago, I became a survivor consultant for Survivor’s Corner in Louisville. In this role, I am assisting in building a curriculum for multidisciplinary teams to respond to child abuse cases. I have been in the social justice movement and activist space for most of my life.
I remember at a young age going to demonstrations involving LGBTQ+ issues, the environmental, and women’s rights. In my college days, you could find me protesting in D.C. and surrounding areas against the Keystone XL Pipeline. This past year, I was active in the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the Breonna Taylor murder. I spent the first part of the uprising on the frontlines, running from flash bangs and rubber bullets. In the second half of the uprising, I have spent a great deal of my time behind the scenes. A focus of mine is ensuring that we have pathways to alternative forms of justice, like transformative and restorative justice frameworks, to lessen the engagement of the state and strengthen community response.
And I will continue to lift the voices of the voiceless. I will continue to address important issues. I will continue celebrating myself — a strong Black woman. The injustice and deep-rooted oppression need to change. I cannot morally raise children in a country that throws people who look like me away. I do not want to look at my Black son and tell him to stay safe, knowing that telling him to stay safe is all I can do because society has already deemed him a dead man. I do not want to look at my Black daughter and explain to her why no one believes she is a survivor because society has already deemed her promiscuous and a liar. I do not want to look at my Black non-gender conforming child and say that there is no box to check on an application for them to state that they do not subscribe to a gendering system because society has already deemed them invisible.
If we want to truly uproot oppressive systems, we must abandon our current thought process and develop a system in which your skin color does not determine how much power you have, but rather it values everyone’s differences. Until then, we will continue to have to live and breathe in a system that does not accept or value our Black lives. Until then, we will fight to continue to live and breathe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.