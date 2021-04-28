On May 25, 2020, Minneapolis police officers arrested George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, after a convenience store employee called 911 and told the police that Mr. Floyd had bought cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. Seventeen minutes after the first squad car arrived at the scene, Mr. Floyd was unconscious and pinned beneath three police officers, showing no signs of life.
Now, pause. How many people read the above statement and said to themselves “well, what did George Floyd do to deserve the treatment?” This response is not unique to Floyd’s murder, as we saw many in our own community make statements regarding Breonna Taylor’s death, saying statements such as “but wasn’t she selling or doing drugs?”
Those statements reflect “structural violence,” a term which refers to systematic ways in which social structures harm or otherwise disadvantage individuals. The way I like to define it is to justify violence against black and brown bodies over time.
Here is one of my favorite examples: In the 1970s, our country saw that people of color and whites were using and selling drugs at the same rates. However, statistically, people of color were 20 times more likely to be arrested for both selling and using drugs than their white counterparts. The number of people of color arrested for crimes justified an increase of law enforcement presence in black and brown communities. But what is important to note here is that this justification was rooted in inaccurate information, which was rooted in racism, but accepted by the masses.
This acceptance has justified the questions such as “well, what did George Floyd do to deserve the treatment” and “but wasn’t she selling or doing drugs?” Thus, justifying the murder of black and brown people in the United States. In addition to this justification, media can also often cling to the justifications and drag the names of black and brown victims through the mud.
What about the history of Derek Chauvin? Why would our society focus on the life of the victims and protect the history of the person who killed them? I can give you one hint — think back to what I wrote about structural violence. So, we deflected attention from the fact that according to Communities Against Police Brutality, a Minnesota nonprofit that created a database of complaints against officers in the state, Chauvin received oral reprimands for using a “demeaning tone,” “derogatory language” and other language that merited discipline.
The conviction of Derek Chauvin is monumental because black and brown communities have not seen this level of accountability held for a law enforcement officer before, but it begs the question to many: What if there was no video?
Last year, the response I heard most from many was that “the video changed everything. Many did not even realize police brutality was real until seeing that video.” These comments left many in black and brown communities to wonder what justice they would receive if there was no video to prove that they had received unjust treatment by the state? Many believe what led to the conviction of Chauvin was video evidence that the world witnessed.
However, I return to structural violence — as the video played such a crucial role in Floyd’s justice, there has been video used in other cases where justice was still not given. So, back to the issue of structural violence. Would a video matter? Or is the issue deeper than that?
We must adjust our lens. We must look at what created violence to occur. We must look at those who are protected in our communities. The reality is, when I say goodbye to my husband each day, I know that he could do everything right in his day and society would still deem him a dead man. When will we have freedom?
