This year marks the 20th anniversary of the creation of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, or more commonly referred to as SAAM. Every year, communities across the State of Indiana recognize this month by bringing needed conversations and education to communities in hopes of creating a safer and more supportive space to survivors of sexual violence.
But do you know the history behind Sexual Assault Awareness Month? Do you know of local resources that you can reach out to if you are a survivor seeking assistance or professional seeking deeper understanding of sexual violence? This article will answer some of those important questions, give insight into where SAAM came from, and discuss how you can get involved or seek help.
Grassroots efforts have played a critical role in addressing sexual violence for many decades, and there have been individuals wanting gender-based violence addressed and action taken to end sexual violence in their communities. However, it did not exist as a stand-alone movement. The sexual violence movement was intertwined into other social movements occurring in the 1940s and 1950s.
During this time, racial inequality and systemic oppression was being brought to the forefront of communities and the oppressive treatment of Black communities in the United States began to be recognized. This recognition led to the birth of the civil rights era. Many movement leaders focused on inequality in the workplace, educational disparities, and unjust criminalization of Blacks in our criminal justice system.
Addressing these issues were certainly necessary; however, black women noticed the lack of attention on sexual assault and domestic violence during the civil rights era. Advocates like Recy Taylor — who in 1944 was abducted by six men and sexually assaulted; she reported her crime to find nothing happen for her justice and the men were not prosecuted — were outspoken about the lack of attention on addressing gender-based violence. Despite the violence threats made to Taylor and her family, she proved outspoken and continued to use her voice to bring awareness to trauma she endured.
During Taylor’s fight for justice, Rosa Parks was also joining efforts to address sexual violence in the Black community and launched the Alabama Committee for Equal Justice. Taylor worked alongside the committee to bring awareness to her struggle, lending insight on how she envisions bringing justice to those who experience sexual violence in the future. Parks began her work addressing sexual violence 12 years before her notoriety for not giving up her seat on a bus to a white person. Parks is credited in bringing the issue of sexual violence and race-based violence at an intersection, which was later a framework known as “intersectionality,” created by advocate and educator Kimberlé Crenshaw in 1989.
Sexual Violence continued to be a part of conversations throughout movements, and in 1971 the first recognized rape crisis center was opened in San Francisco. A rape crisis center (RCC) is a community-based organization that serves survivors of rape, sexual abuse and sexual violence. RCCs provide a number of trauma-informed and survivor-centered services, including but not limited to a 24-hour crisis hotline, criminal justice advocacy, hospital advocacy, community outreach and awareness, and counseling/therapy. Seven years after opening the first rape crisis center in San Francisco, the first “Take Back the Night” event was held in the United States.
Following this, many began to focus on addressing law and legislation in order to effectively address sexual violence in our country. With the passage of the Violence Against Women Act in 1993, we saw the importance of addressing this issue on a national level.
In 2000, the newly launched National Sexual Violence Resource Center and the Resource Sharing Project began to poll sexual violence coalitions across the nation. They asked organizations what some important inclusions were to launch a national Sexual Assault Awareness Month initiatives such as preferred color, symbol, and month for sexual assault awareness activities. We have learned so much from the past, and that knowledge and wisdom from advocates like Taylor and Parks tell us that our work is not done. We are continuing to shine a light on issues that survivors of sexual violence experienced decades and centuries before us.
Hope is in those who fight every day to ensure that survivors are safe and have access to justice, and who selflessly support those who experience sexual trauma. Hope is in the nurses and healthcare staff who ensure victims of sexual violence are not retraumatized and are respected when undergoing a sexual assault exam. Hope is in the communities that bring education into spaces where conversation about sexual violence is not often prioritized. And hope is in the survivors, who teach us the true meaning of empowerment and resiliency while still fighting to have their story believed.
We must continue to recognize SAAM, as its history is rooted in our existence as organizations, agencies and coalitions by laying the foundation for what true advocacy looks like. Together, ending sexual violence will move beyond hope to success.
