Katie Combs

Katie Combs, at her graduation from the Thinking for a Change program at the Clark County Jail.

What are we

But flightless angels falling from God’s grasp

Only to fall behind these walls

Blessed with a chance at redemption.

Another chance at the Lord’s life

Of which He breaths into our lungs.

No matter how far we fall

Or how long the drop

He is always willing to catch you.

Sometimes we become so lost

Within our addiction

That it takes way more than “free will”

To escape Satan’s stronghold.

Sometimes it takes losing

Absolutely every ounce of control

To be born again.

To be released from the self-created

Coping skills

That have grown roots

Deep within your soul.

Like weeds conquering a garden

Have taken control of your life.

Yet everyday is another gracious

Opportunity

To become the person

We ever so truly wish to become.

The one who we know

Truly lives within.

We know this because

That is who the Lord created us to be.

Although Satan weaves his lies so deep within us

That we are like dizzy children

Playing on a playground

Inebriated on his deceit.

That so

Once we are again steadied

We can’t recall up from down

Or right from left.

So how are we left

To make the choice

Of right against wrong

When moments ago

Our whole world was spinning

Faster than the speed of light?

Some people see incarceration

As a place of sorrow

A place of heartbreak.

I see it as

The concrete walls

On which I can begin

To rebuild my life.

