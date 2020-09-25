What are we
But flightless angels falling from God’s grasp
Only to fall behind these walls
Blessed with a chance at redemption.
Another chance at the Lord’s life
Of which He breaths into our lungs.
No matter how far we fall
Or how long the drop
He is always willing to catch you.
Sometimes we become so lost
Within our addiction
That it takes way more than “free will”
To escape Satan’s stronghold.
Sometimes it takes losing
Absolutely every ounce of control
To be born again.
To be released from the self-created
Coping skills
That have grown roots
Deep within your soul.
Like weeds conquering a garden
Have taken control of your life.
Yet everyday is another gracious
Opportunity
To become the person
We ever so truly wish to become.
The one who we know
Truly lives within.
We know this because
That is who the Lord created us to be.
Although Satan weaves his lies so deep within us
That we are like dizzy children
Playing on a playground
Inebriated on his deceit.
That so
Once we are again steadied
We can’t recall up from down
Or right from left.
So how are we left
To make the choice
Of right against wrong
When moments ago
Our whole world was spinning
Faster than the speed of light?
Some people see incarceration
As a place of sorrow
A place of heartbreak.
I see it as
The concrete walls
On which I can begin
To rebuild my life.
