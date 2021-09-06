I have been in the educational world for a long time. My professional years number 44, and, if you count the years as a student, tack on another 20. I have seen many styles of teaching and many paths to learning.
When I started teaching, an older and wiser mentor teacher told me that education is on a pendulum. The approaches to education swing back and forth and what a good teacher does is navigate the movements, but the main focus stays the same. You are in education for the benefit of a child, one child, and it is your job to figure out what is the best way to do that.
Each child is unique. Education is not an assembly line. The finished product is an individual with its own set of learning styles and abilities ... one of a kind, a masterpiece. A teacher’s job is to take those learning styles and abilities and create a person who knows how to self-educate in the style that is most meaningful and useful to him. As the world is ever expanding and the amount of information is multiplying so rapidly even computers can’t keep up, a child must learn how to gather information, evaluate the validity of that information and utilize the information to accomplish his goals.
This task becomes more difficult as governments impose regulations and standards that are inherently designed to the business model where production lines produce items that all look the same and perform at the same level. Perhaps the energy and money used for accountability testing of school systems should be applied to individualizing instruction and updating facilities to address current technological advances.
OK, I’ll step down from my soapbox. This debate will go on forever. I have loved my career in education and feel gratitude to the many parents who entrusted the wellbeing of their child to me. As a classroom teacher, I found delight in the faces that greeted me every day and as a parent-education consultant I relished in helping parents navigate through parenthood.
When I started writing this column, I thought it would be for a short six to eight weeks period. This is my 74th column. Little did we know how crazy the world would get. I have witnessed my colleagues struggle to maintain some normalcy in education and watched parents struggle to perform in roles that they were not trained nor would have ever chosen for themselves. All in all, both have done an outstanding job and both have gained an appreciation of the other.
This will be my last column. I am hanging up my keyboard and changing directions to focus on being a grandma for the first time. A whole new brave world exists out there. If I were to leave you with one bit of wisdom or direction, it would be to laugh often and much, enjoy the simple things and hug each other everyday.
