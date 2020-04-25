Editor’s Note: The first part of a three-part column series by Brad Snyder, superintendent of New Albany-Floyd County Schools, on the upcoming school safety referendum published in the News and Tribune on March 13. Here’s a link: https://www.newsandtribune.com/opinion/snyder-column-school-safety-a-global-and-societal-view/article_c357ffd0-63b5-11ea-b00f-1f80aa7b5f26.html
Snyder put the second and third parts of the series on hold to handle educational issues surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. Given the time lapse since the initial column, I asked the superintendent to write a column bridging it with parts 2 and 3, scheduled to run next week. That column appears here.
Like and opposing views on the referendum are welcome.
The deadline to submit election-related letters is May 25. The last day election letters will be published before the Primary is May 29. Indiana’s Primary election is June 2. Absentee voting, open to all voters without restriction due to the pandemic, is underway.
In the middle of 2019, the NAFCS began a community discussion regarding the emerging safety needs for their students and staff. As this discussion grew in breadth and depth, hundreds of local citizens became active and involved. We held discussions with 1st responders, Police, elected officials, parents, mental health therapists and many more. The longer this discussion evolved, the more apparent and grave those concerns became. A strong and emergent desire to do something more to protect and support our kids began to surface.
The School Corporation did quality work on the subject and had strong momentum heading into February of 2020. Then, on Feb. 10, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to send a public policy question to the voters of Floyd County to consider additional funding for our students and staff. Immediately following that vote, a grassroots group of residents organized themselves into a dedicated political action committee. The SOS (Safety for our Schools) Floyd County PAC was born to support efforts to protect our kids. Then, in the middle of March of 2020, the COVID-19 virus hit, which prevented all of us from doing what we were doing.
On the upcoming June 2nd Floyd County ballot, there is a referendum question asking voters to consider “enhanced safety measures” for all 11,600 students and staff. Obviously, the timing of this question could not be worse in terms of running a physical campaign, which would benefit from door-to-door canvassing to share information regarding the need for these resources. However, in a twist of irony, these resources are now in an even greater demand during the unprecedented and chaotic stay-at-home orders in which our children find themselves living right now. Public fear associated with this pandemic has clearly demonstrated that the day-to-day trauma of the virus is contributing additional anxiety and depression, developmental burdens which have become a never-ending issue for our students.
All of us are aware of the economic difficulties the country now faces in light of the infectious contagion. However, the safety of our students also remains paramount. Thus, it is urgent for all of us to focus on doing two things at once. As a society, we must 1) do our part to flatten the curve to protect the health of our nation; WHILE we 2) continue advocating for the safety needs of our next generation. Those two ideas are not mutually exclusive. We can and need to do both things at once.
The NAFCS referendum is on the June ballot and hundreds of voters have already cast their absentee ballot. The election is now! Many more voters will make-up their minds in the coming weeks. In an effort to fully educate the voters, I prepared a three-part op-ed series discussing related topics. Part 1 focused on the global needs of modern day public school safety. Parts 2 and 3 will appear in future editions of the News and Tribune. Part 2 will focus on the mechanisms of the referendum process. Part 3 will discuss the specifics of the NAFCS plan. We hope everyone casting a ballot will take the time to read these articles and better educate themselves regarding the complexities involved.
We are where we are. Like you, we wish we did not have to advocate for the safety needs of our students while also fighting this virus at the same time. But, that is not the choice we have been given. The choice before us is a hard path. It is a path which requires us to be creative and think outside of the box and find ways to engage our voting citizens. We need everyone to think deeply about the safety needs of NAFCS students and staff while simultaneously staying safe from the virus. These are challenging times for all of us. But, at the end of the day, when it comes to protecting our students, who is more motivated than us? These are the children of our community. If not us, then who?
