Second of a three-part series.
In 2008, the Indiana General Assembly dramatically shifted the structure of the funding mechanisms for our public schools. These changes created more volatility and less predictable funding for schools. At the same time, they also turned our state into a “referendum state.” This means that if a public school needs to improve educational conditions or student outcomes beyond specified minimums, they now need the permission of their voting community. Thus, a school referendum becomes a local decision made by registered voters in that school district.
During the last recession, school funding was drastically reduced and we are still trying to recover. In Indiana, public education is about half of the state budget. The budget allocated for “traditional” public school is then reduced by money sent to Charter, Voucher (private education), and virtual online schools. Accordingly, the state then establishes countless standards, requirements, laws, mandates, bureaucratic burdens, etc. for the “traditional schools,” which are paid with state dollars. Thus, sometimes schools cannot operate within their state minimal allotment due to things beyond the schools’ ability to control, such as, lowered enrollments, tax caps, or burgeoning TIF areas, etc. Thus, the only way a school district can survive is to make up the needed shortfall through the referendum process.
In theory, schools can fund safety programs within their operating dollars. However, in order for that safety program to make an appreciable difference, those dollars have to be offset by reducing spending in areas needed to help students pass state-required high stakes accountability assessments and also be prepared to graduate. The choice comes down to more safety at the expense of less academic programming. This is tough choice for any community to make. This is why the Legislature recently gave local communities a new funding option (referendum) to enhance safety for children in a school setting and simultaneously not harm their academic preparation needs.
Referendums are a form of “direct democracy” which is a system relatively rare in the political sphere. In almost all aspects of American life, we are governed by “representative government.” Said simply, we vote for people who vote on the issues which affect us. As citizens, we do not have direct democracy as it relates to roads, sewers, defense, taxation, police, bridges, homelessness, environment, laws, ordinances, etc. In Indiana, however, the public schools are singled out as the exception to the more traditional form of “representative democracy.”
There are “positive” and “negative” elements related to direct democracy for local schools. On the positive side, it is argued that local schools can “control their own destiny.” If a community wants a high-quality school system, it can have it — all they have to do is vote and be willing to pay for it. But, in reality, this is easier said than done.
On the negative side, the requirement for schools to conduct elective politics forces non-elected officials to create partisan divisions. In Indiana, it has become difficult to build a cohesive and collective community to the benefit of all when their schools have to regularly ask voters for money to operate. Voters are forced to choose between children and taxes. This creates conflict. The overwhelming majority (60-80%) of registered voters do not have school-aged children living at home and thus do not see the “direct” benefit in supporting community education. So, referendums match individuals against their communal neighbors. And, perhaps most unfortunate of all, this governing process is binary. Elections do not provide middle ground. Referendums only yield a yes or no option.
The idea of “local” education is etched into our state Constitution as a right of the people. Our “common schools’ were originally designed to be a place of equal opportunity for all. Since inception, common schools were funded with a mix of state and local dollars. However, referendums now force communities to spend their own property tax dollars first (which are highly regressive) to meet the needs of students, in lieu of using taxes such as sales, income, horse betting, sports gambling, lottery, or corporate taxes, etc., which are controlled by representatively elected officials (and are much less regressive). So, even though public education remains a state responsibility, we now vote for its success or failure through local property tax policy.
The most significant consequence of the direct democracy policy is the obvious inequity it creates for students across our state. There are many districts in Indiana which have passed multiple referendums. A quick drive through those communities and you will see these results and feel their community pride. Success breeds success. On the other hand, there are also many communities which have not yet tried or have failed. Referendums clearly promote an obvious growing inequity of disproportionate services, educational outcomes, and student opportunity. Since 2008, referendum policy is systematically creating a system of haves and have-nots. Students in communities who have not voted to improve their budgets suffer from the obvious lack of adequate resources necessary to promote an appropriate or adequate learning environment. All children in our state are not fairly benefiting from equal access to similar resources. Voting “yes” allows selected communities to grow, prosper, progress and provide. Voting “no” does not.
In the last 12 years, public schools have attempted to use referendums 211 times to survive. This coming May they will try another 18 times. The regularity of referendums for local communities will not diminish until another policy choice is enacted by our elected officials.
Nonetheless, referendums are the only school tool given to local communities to survive and thrive. All communities have a choice. It has been said there are only two types of public schools in Indiana, 1) those who have won referendums and 2) those who will eventually win. The only questions become: 1) what will it take for each community to meet the needs of its students? And, 2) will it happen before we regret not doing it any sooner?
The referendum process is an unfair political burden thrust upon schools and unpopular in communities. As a result, referendums are complicated, messy and divisive for everyone. But currently, referendums are the only option. The NAFC Schools are going to ask their voters to help decide the future safety needs for their children and their community. This conversation will culminate with voters deciding the outcome on June 2.
Strong schools reflect the backbone of successful and thriving communities, which help grow their own economy and protect the individual wealth base. In June, the Corporation will ask their community for assistance as it relates to the rising challenges of school safety on behalf of its students. We encourage everyone to become well-informed of the larger societal issues and support your students. I encourage you to vote yes, which will help protect and keep every one of our 11,600 NAFCS students and every one of your 1,500 staff as safe as possible.
Strong schools equal strong communities.
