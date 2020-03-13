EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first part of a three-part series written by Brad Snyder, superintendent of New Albany-Floyd County Schools, on the upcoming school safety referendum. Like and opposing views are welcome. Letters can be submitted by email to newsroom@newsandtribune.com; through our website at newsandtribune.com; or by postal delivery to 221 Spring St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130. The deadline to submit election-related letters is April 28. The last day election letters will be published before the Primary is May 1. Indiana’s Primary election is May 5. Early voting begins April 7.
WRITER’S NOTE: The series is designed to help Floyd County voters better understand the upcoming school safety referendum endorsed by the NAFC Board of School Trustees’ 7-0 vote. Part one will provide a global discussion of modern student and staff safety concerns within present society. Part two will discuss the complexities of the referendum funding mechanism. Part three will detail the specifics of the NAFCS proposed plan.
For many years, school officials have only had two primary student life-safety concerns. Schools have practiced safety drills for fire and tornado considerations. That was the extent of it. State policy makers established laws related to those two easily defined safety concerns. Soon thereafter, technology advancement, fire retardant material, audible alarms, building design configurations, etc., came along to keep students safe from the risk of a fire or tornado.
Within the last 20 years, a third type of safety drill has now taken center stage: “man-made” safety events. Most of you are familiar with names like “Columbine, Sandy Hook, and Parkland.” These events are examples of highly publicized “man-made” safety catastrophes. Events like these monopolize the public dialogue for weeks on end. In 2019, there were 46 instances of school shootings in U.S. schools. Twenty-five of those events resulted in an injury or fatality. These events are terrible to witness and necessitate a change in the way we now must approach school safety. These events typically produce a societal outcry that “something must be done.” But, the answer regarding “what must be done” remains elusive.
Contemporary society has evolved and the challenges of adolescence have also changed. Schools receive more and more students who have been affected by some type of trauma. This trauma can take many forms: emotional, economic, physical, sexual, bullying, failed relationship(s), etc. Young and developing students (or their parents) often do not have access to resources needed to form rational judgments, develop supportive relationships, or seek guidance on how to cope with traumatic events. The accepted rules of civil behavior in day-to-day adolescent living within ordered society frequently change and are often ill-defined. Many students “act out” or “act on” impulse by using readily available technology to express themselves, their intentions, or needs. These expressions are often thoughtlessly given without mature deliberation regarding societal consequences. Social media, cell phones, and the internet suddenly become weapons of terror when these thoughts are suddenly expressed within the digital community through the touch of a keyboard. Sometimes these expressions are cries for help, but sometimes they turn out to be more. School officials encounter this situation every day.
Three years ago, the NAFC schools were fortunate to be awarded an Eli Lilly grant to provide additional services to help our students better manage their individual trauma. This grant has undoubtedly been successful. Today in every one of our schools, thanks to the Lilly grant, we have additional therapists, social workers, behaviorists, and counselors to assist our students’ ability to navigate school life. The Lilly grant has proven to be a great start in helping solve many of the related behavioral and emotional problems our students experience and exhibit. Unfortunately, this grant has fallen short only due to the overwhelming volume of need. We currently have a waiting list for students who want (and need) these supplemental and non-traditional services. More resources will create more improved results.
Our principals and teachers are grateful to have these added resources and immediate availability. Quick intervention is the key. Our staff firmly believe these programs have created a healthy alternative and are creating an improved and calmer school climate for everyone. When the overall school environment becomes calm, free of drama, incident and eruption, everyone within that environment can better focus on the over-arching goal of learning and individual student achievement.
When there are resources available to prevent a problem, everyone wins. To quote Benjamin Franklin, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” especially when it comes to the health and safety needs of our children. Unfortunately, our short-term grant funding will expire in June of 2021 and there are not enough resources to maintain this program and simultaneously continue providing a core academic curriculum which is supported by manageable pupil-to-teacher ratios.
This coming May, the School Corporation will ask Floyd County voters for an 8.5 cent levy. If approved, our community will continue to reap benefits from these student support systems, which the Lilly grant has proven to be beneficial. School leaders have spent a lot of time identifying solutions to improve and build a successful school safety referendum for local benefit. When passed, it will become the key in promoting and maintaining a healthier and safer school climate for all 11,600 of our students to learn and all 1,500 of our staff who work within the NAFC Schools.
Strong schools equal strong communities.
