On this year’s second official day of summer, a 100° F temperature set a new Louisville record, according to the National Weather Service. This was the hottest recorded temperature ever for June 22 and more is on the way.
On the same day Jeffersonville had a high of 97 °F and 78% relative humidity, for a Heat Index of 140° F.
In 2020 CBS News found that most Americans — about 30% — said that summer was their favorite season. When I was growing up, near St. Louis, Missouri, I remember always liking fall, or even winter, better than the oppressively hot summers.
My favorite season may have been determined by the fact that we were one of the last families in town to get air-conditioning. My father thought it was frivolous and he constantly fretted about our electric bill. He had no compunction, however, about keeping a spare refrigerator running in the basement at all times to store beer.
My wife Diane’s favorite season has always been summer. She, however, grew up much farther north than me and the town where she lived claimed to be the coolest spot in Wisconsin. She lived only a few blocks from Lake Michigan and summer meant school was out and it was finally time for swimming — in July and August, never June.
Around 90% of Americans now have air-conditioning, which is more than any other country, except Japan. It was a happy day when my father finally broke down and bought an enormous used window air-conditioning unit. They put it in my back bedroom, so the cool air could circulate throughout the house. Prior to the air conditioner, we had a number of window fans, which just seemed to make things feel hotter — like the Santa Ana winds were blowing through the house. The massive AC worked very well.
Although my room felt like a meat locker, anything was better that sweating all night. Window air-conditioners were extremely popular with over one million units being sold in 1953 alone. I attribute my strong general fund of knowledge to comic books and spending a lot of time at the air-conditioned public library before we got our air-conditioner.
Extremely hot temperatures have been historically linked with a number of negative phenomena. Aggression, in particular, has been associated with hot weather. It was even referred to in Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet, in which Romeo's cousin Benvolio says to his friend Mercutio,
“I pray thee, good Mercutio, lets retire.
The day is hot; the Capulets, abroad;
And if we meet we shall not scape a brawl,
For now, these hot days, is the mad blood stirring.”
In Spike Lee’s 1989 movie, "Do the Right Thing," a heat wave in Brooklyn eventually incites a full-fledged riot as tempers flare. The theme is also in another 1989 movie, "Ghostbusters II." In this film parapsychologist Egon Spengler conducts research on negative emotions by making a couple wait for marriage counseling for hours while he gradually increases the temperature to over 95°F.
In the 1960s, riots were blamed, to some degree, on the “long hot summers”. But as in the case of suicides and many crimes, the warmer weather just increased the number of people out and about, which ups the chances for such activities.
Laboratory studies of temperature and aggression sometimes result in an “inverted U-shaped” relationship, in which aggression increases with temperature up to a certain point. Then, however, very hot temperatures lead to apathy and less aggression.
Psychologist Craig Anderson from Iowa State University has conducted a number of experiments on aggression and temperature. His research shows that higher temperatures are routinely associated with increased violence across a wide range of situations. He says, “ Heat tends to make people more irritable”, and “they tend to just perceive things as being more nasty when they’re hot, than when they’re comfortable.”
In addition to aggression, people are less helpful in very hot surroundings. Psychologist Liuba Belkin from Lehigh University analyzed data from a European retailer and found that sales clerks working in an uncomfortably hot environment were only half as likely to engage in prosocial behaviors such as volunteering to assist customers, listening carefully, and offering suggestions.
Researchers Anita Mukherjee from the University of Wisconsin and Nicholas Sanders from Cornell studied the relationship between violence and temperature in the Mississippi Prison system, back when they lacked air-conditioning. They discovered significant increases in violence when temperatures were the highest.
They estimate that extreme heat is responsible for over 4,000 violent acts each year in American correctional facilities. Hot weather has also been associated with poorer test performance by students and decreased productivity among workers in industrial settings.
Hot temperature can also effect everyday activities like driving. Douglas Kenrick from Arizona State University found significantly more horn-honking behaviors by motorists whose cars did not have air-conditioners, than those who did when ambient temperatures were high.
According to psychiatrist Ken Duckworth from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, extreme heat can be dangerous for people with mental illness. Certain psychiatric medications, such as Lithium, hinder the body's capacity to control temperature effectively. Increased sensitivity to heat and sunlight and can quickly result in dehydration, severe sunburn, or even heat stroke.
Increased humidity and hot temperatures also trigger panic attacks in some people because the heat causes dizziness, palpitations and dehydration, which are similar to panic attack symptoms.
Summer heatwaves, such as the one that took place in Baltimore in 2018, often result in significant increases in hospital emergency room visits for anxiety, stress, and mood disorders. Hot weather is also known to be associated with increases in drug overdoses and alcohol poisoning.
Such negative effects are typically worse in Northern and Midwestern states, where residents may lack the experience or resources to cope effectively. They are also more common and extreme due to climate change, so it’s important to identify vulnerable populations and make the needed resources available. As Martha and the Vandellas warned us in 1963, we should always be ready for a heat wave.
