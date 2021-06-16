“This is the worst trip I've ever been on.”
— The Beach Boys
With school out for the summer, vacation season has started in earnest. Usually vacations mean relaxation and recreation.
Over the years, however, my wife Diane and I have ended up staying at a number of dreadful places, while vacationing. I have to take responsibility for some of these disasters, because I was trying to be economical. Other times, however, it just seemed like bad luck or perhaps we had accidentally stumbled into hell.
I come by thriftiness honestly. My father believed in taking vacations, but was also known for choosing the cheapest motels he could find. Instead of being embarrassed, he bragged about it.
In the early 1960s when we took family vacations, we kids would beg him to stop at a Holiday Inn with a swimming pool. My father, however, just couldn’t see spending twenty bucks for some fancy franchise joint. We always stayed in a seedy locally-owned motel. On a vacation out West, for example, I remember staying in a motel, where my broken bed was propped up by Squirt soda bottle cases.
Recently Diane and I were debating, about the worse place we ever stayed. We once went camping on an island she had read about in the newspaper. It seems like several of our misadventures started that way. When we made our reservations, they called it “primitive camping” and they weren’t kidding.
This campground was on a barrier island off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The only way to get there was on a towboat. We packed our belongings in what we thought were watertight containers. It, however, was raining when we left so by the time we got there, everything was soaking wet.
I admit the island had some tropical appeal, but it also was humid, dusty, and unbearably hot. There was a cabin at our campsite, but no electricity or hot water. Inside the cabin there were crudely-made bunkbeds with thin mattresses and pillows. The top and bottom bunks were so close together they immediately reminded me of coffins. There was no ice, and the only drink available was lukewarm Crystal Light lemonade. There was an outdoor shower we could use, but due to the humidity and dust, afterward you immediately felt sticky and dirty again.
After a few hours on the island, things started taking on a Lord of the Flies atmosphere. It seemed like only a matter of time before we started poking each other with sharp sticks. The island also had its own complement of feral pigs. Farmers abandoned pigs there years there ago. Now their descendants covered in wooly fur, had enormous tusks. They were extremely dangerous— just another thing to worry about as you settled into your sweaty coffin for the night. It was like being shipwrecked on a highly disagreeable Gilligan’s Island.
On another occasion Diane and I drove through Canada with our two youngest sons and Diane’s sister, Pam. In a travel guide, Diane had read about a charming family-run motel just outside of town. In the back of this motel there was some rather odd lawn furniture that had been hacked out of tree stumps with a chainsaw. The carpets and drapes were old and thin and the place had a rather musty aura of deterioration— like the Bates Motel.
The clerk, who checked us in was a small older man in a flannel shirt, who spoke with a French accent. Shortly after we went to our rooms, Pam called us and said she was afraid to stay in her room alone. We think she was scared of the desk clerk. We agreed to send the boys over to her room to stay with her for the night. I don’t know why she thought she was safer with them. I know for a fact that they would be worthless in any serial killer emergency.
Pam also once went with us on a trip to an Indiana Lake. She was supposed to meet us there but arrived the night before. She had gone where we had made reservations (same travel guide) but had found a much nicer motel elsewhere. We thought she had overreacted to the motel in Canada, but she was definitely right about the alcoholic fisherman’s retreat we had booked. We cancelled our reservations and went to the place Pam had chosen. Diane was not trusted with choosing motels afterward.
At our veterinarian’s office, Diane discovered a notebook filled with photos and information about a vacation cabin in North Carolina. The veterinarian’s mother owned the cabin and rented it out during the summer. It was an authentic log cabin, on a creek, in the North Carolina woods. When we arrived, I was struck by the large number of kerosene lanterns on hand. It was as if someone was extremely afraid of the dark.
As time went by we witnessed a number of strange occurrences. We heard noises on the stairs at night that even our 5-year-old questioned. We allowed a local dog to visit us until one night he started acting wild and began howling. When we opened the door, he ran off like the devil was chasing him.
Here’s the weirdest part. One evening Diane was saying bedtime prayers with the children upstairs, leaning her arm on a bedside table. Suddenly the table started shaking. Diane pulled her arm away and said nothing. We stayed over a week, but Diane was unable to sleep there, feeling unwelcome in the cabin. We were greatly relieved when we finally left. As we went out the door for the last time, after checking for forgotten items, both of us distinctly heard footsteps on the stairs, and we hustled ourselves out.
My father would have been proud that we stayed the entire week and didn’t forfeit any of our rental payment, despite endangering our mortal souls. That night we camped at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Although we were cautioned about bears and skunks and it was raining heavily, we slept in our cold damp tent like babies, just glad to be out of that cabin.
Finally, when we moved to Indiana over 20 years ago, I stayed in a motel while we were trying to sell our house in Florida. The place I stayed was economy-priced for a reason. For entertainment there was cable TV and domestic disputes in the parking lot. The cable faded in and out, but the fighting was nonstop.
The carpet was so terrible I was afraid to walk on it barefoot. I wore my shoes all the time, even right after I got out of the shower. Despite it being a “no smoking room” I found cigarette butts tucked into the sheets.
One evening my bathroom mirror crashed to the floor and broke into a thousand pieces. A new mirror cost $55, but the manager believed my story that the mirror had spontaneously fallen down.
They replaced quite a few mirrors in this establishment. I was told that a trucker had broken one recently when he threw a hammer at his “friend” and hit the mirror instead.
As bad as the motel was, it didn’t take the prize. We had certainly seen worse.
