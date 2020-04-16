The other day my wife Diane and I noticed that a houseplant that a co-worker had given me for Christmas suddenly blossomed displaying a bright red flower. We also have a group of dazzling orange-red tulips blooming in our front yard. While we were out conducting some essential business (involving chicken tenders) we saw that all those redbud trees near the I-265 and I-64 junction, illuminated by the sun, resembled a huge pink fireworks display. There was no doubt that spring had arrived.
We all know Dr. Seuss’ story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” In this tale, the ill-tempered Grinch, attempts to put an end to Christmas by stealing all of the holiday paraphernalia belonging to the residents of nearby Whoville. To the Grinch’s astonishment, even without Christmas possessions, Christmas came to Whoville anyway. It was then that he realized that Christmas “… perhaps, means a little bit more.”
Despite the coronavirus, limiting us all in so many ways, spring definitely came, in all its splendor, anyway. Diane and I decided to go ahead with our usual Easter traditions this year despite the fact there are only the two of us sheltering in place. Initially we hadn’t planned to do anything, but were inspired by a video our son sent of our almost 3-year-old granddaughter in Texas dying Easter eggs. We ended up making the Polish breakfast I always had as a child on Easter and Diane watched the Easter service on YouTube.
As a season, spring has a major impact on people. Winter weather can seem vicious and life-threatening. Spring symbolizes the end of that threat and heralds a time of growth and new life. For many people it is the ideal season. It brings those moderate temperatures that many people find most comfortable, along with some of the lowest utility bills of the year.
As the days start growing longer, they provide more daylight, which is associated with having a better mood and the lifting of depression. Sunlight also triggers the body to produce vitamin D. Changes associated with spring Daylight Savings Time have been linked with reduced crime rates.
Spring is when the sounds of nature return after the windy and barren winter. Migrating birds return and insects and woodland creatures become vocal and active. A 2017 study in the United Kingdom found a positive correlation between the number of birds people could see in their neighborhoods and their mental health. I don’t have any evidence, but I suspect there is also an inverse correlation between the number of dogs that you can hear barking in your neighborhood and your mental health.
Animals reproduce in the spring because of the warmer temperatures and the increased availability of food. Thus there are lots of cute chicks, bunnies, ducklings, lambs, and other baby animals in the spring to enjoy. Research suggests that just seeing and interacting with babies of any kind make most people feel better.
Spring also encourages folks to spend more time outdoors exercising and working in their gardens. Over the past few weeks I have many more people walking and running in our neighborhood than ever before. It also seems that there are a lot more kids out riding their bicycles, not to mention the constant sound of a basketball dribbling in the distance.
The weather is a major factor, but the kids may also have grown bored of playing video games or their parents may have commandeered the home computer. Besides the cardio benefits, various psychological and even cognitive benefits are associated with exercising outdoors. A 2005 University of Michigan study found that spending even 30 minutes outside in warm, spring weather not only greatly improved peoples’ mood, it also made them more curious and creative. It improved memory performance and attention span by 20%. Gardening and caring for ornamental plants is not only great physical exercise, it has also been shown to increase compassion.
I consider myself to be more of an indoor person. This spring weather, however, has even got me out on the screened-in porch. It’s just like being outside, except there is a comfortable padded chair and no bugs or insects.
Vegetation plays a major role in mitigating the urban heat island effect. By releasing water into the air and providing a shady canopy, plants can cool down the areas around them by up to 9°F, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Also in springtime the greater availability of certain kinds of fresh vegetables and fruits also have diet and health benefits.
Temperate spring weather results in increased humidity, more fresh air circulation, and better overall ventilation — all of which improves health. Heat and humidity can also make a difference in viral transmission. As we have heard there is a group of respiratory viruses called the “Winter viruses” that recede in the warmer humid weather, only to remerge later during the colder weather.
In a recent article in the annual Review of Virology researchers from Yale and the University of Zurich concluded that humidity seemed to be the big reason why some viruses are seasonal. Dryer winter air damages the cells lining the respiratory tract, making it easier for respiratory viruses to invade them.
Dry air may impair the functioning of the natural tiny hairs and the protective coating on the respiratory tract which catch and expel particles people inhale. Cold dry air can also constrict blood vessels and make it more difficult for white blood cells and other protectors to be transported where they are most needed easily.
It’s still unknown whether the coronavirus will behave like a typical “winter virus” since many other viruses don’t. We can all hope, however, that this spring brings us even greater benefits than the usual Easter basket full of chocolate, which is always a boost to our spirits.
