“The only difference between a tax man and a taxidermist is that the taxidermist leaves the skin.” — Mark Twain
The April 15 income tax deadline is right around the corner and this year there is no COVID extension. Doing the taxes is always an emotional roller coaster and my wife Diane and I have barely started. So far all I’ve done is collect all the forms we’ve received and put them into a large envelope. I’m already exhausted.
Claire Hill from the University of Minnesota speaks for a lot of us when she says. “… tax elicits a visceral and unpleasant reaction—and not just paying tax, but even simply hearing about it …” For many Americans, all taxes are bad taxes.
Opposition to taxation played a major role in the foundation of our republic, so such animosity among Americans towards taxes is unsurprising. Taxes, however, are perceived differently around the world and this is reflected in the language used to describe them. In Latin the word “tax “meant “an imposition”. In German the word translates as “support”. In Scandinavia taxes are “common resources designated for the common good”. In English the word means “a compulsory payment to the government” but also “a strain or heavy demand” and that’s how most of us regard it. American taxpayers may take some heart, however, so far in this tax season, the average tax refund is more than $3,300.
Whether or not people actually pay the taxes they owe usually involves a number of factors such as personal ethics, religious beliefs, moral development, honesty, anticipation of guilt, and the norms of the social group that the individual identifies with most.
Generally Americans don’t cheat on their taxes as much as economic models predict. Most Americans pay taxes, despite the fact that the risk of apprehension and punishment is low. A substantial majority (88%) of the country’s citizens believe that cheating on taxes is unacceptable behavior.
According to Atlantic writer Rene Chun, tax payments averages about 83% in America. By contrast Germany’s rate is 68%, Italy’s rate is only 62% and Greece cannot even calculate its rate, although one report found that half of Greek households pay no income taxes at all.
Taxes have two major purposes. They enable governments to secure social welfare, public order, and the national defense and they also influence taxpayer behavior. For example, the mortgage interest tax deduction was intended to encourage home ownership. Thomas Hungerford, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute believes this policy became a sacred cow because homeownership is part of the traditional American Dream.
Hungerford says that this deduction had the unintended consequence “of encouraging people to buy bigger homes than they probably really need." This drives up the cost of housing for everyone, while having little impact on home ownership rates. U.S. Senator Russell Long from Louisiana once said, “A tax loophole is something that benefits the other guy. If it benefits you, it’s tax reform.”
Psychologist Shaul Shalvi from Ben-Gurion University argues that economic models of tax payment often fail to take into account people’s self-image. His research group believes that that people behave immorally only to the extent that they can profit from their misconduct, while still feeling moral. Behaving “too immorally” causes cognitive dissonance and challenges the individual’s belief that they are a good person.
People use a variety of justification to convince themselves that they are still moral, even when they have cheated. For example they may feel justified in dodging some tax liability because they’ve recently donated to a charity or feel they had paid too much tax last year.
Duke University psychologist Dan Ariely says, “Our sense of right and wrong is dramatically influenced by other people. When people believed that others in society are paying taxes they are more apt to also pay their own taxes. People often use the government’s inefficiency or expenditures they dislike as reasons to justify cheating. Others blame their frustration with the complexity of the system to defend moral lapses.
Reforms occasionally make tax cheating more difficult. Since 1987 taxpayers have have been required to provide social security numbers for dependents. This simple change increased federal revenues by almost $3 billion. The number of dependents taxpayers claimed also dramatically decreased. Chun says that suspiciously some of the dependents that disappeared “had names like Fluffy”.
About 6% of Americans admit to lying on their taxes. Will Rogers once said, “Income tax has made more liars out of the American people than golf.” Based on research results, the New York Times published a profile of individuals most likely to cheat on their taxes. These are generally people who place a high value on financial success. They are often “dissatisfied with the present and pessimistic about the future”. They are people who see the legal system as unjust (to rationalize their own illegal acts) and like to take risks. They frequently manipulate others and are described as ‘'self-serving''. They are competitive and believe that they are ''better'' than other people. From a psychological perspective, these characteristics look a lot like the symptoms found in personality disorders.
As foolish as it seems our family has always done our own taxes. These days you have to be a computer expert, as well as a, lawyer, accountant, and mathematician. Years ago, in Florida I was uncertain about whether we could claim a certain deduction. I went to a guy at work, Mike, who worked in the fiscal department. After looking over our return, Mike said it was a “gray area” but we could probably take the deduction. I have since learned that “gray area” is accountant code for tax avoidance. We took the deduction and sure enough about six weeks later we got a letter from the IRS, disallowing the deduction and demanding payment and a penalty. For them, the matter was pretty black and white.
Leona Helmsley, the hotel owner, who was known as “The Queen of Mean” once told her maid, “Only the little people pay taxes.” Helmsley was convicted of tax evasion and sentenced to a four-year prison term and a $7.1 million fine. I guess she wasn’t as big as she thought.
