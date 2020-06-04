People have a lot of regrets in life, but unintentionally hurting someone, especially a loved one, is probably at the top of the list. The other day, for example, my lazy wife Diane and bad hip Terry were moving some things to the downstairs section of our house by sliding them down the stairs. These were plastic pieces from a kit used to make steps for an above ground swimming pool. I stood at the top and pushed the plastic pieces down the carpeted steps. Diane was near the bottom and caught them. This approach worked quite well until toward the end of the job, when I was getting rather impatient. Without warning I failed to bend over and gently guide the part and instead just sort of threw it down, rather fast and hard.
Of course, the inevitable happened and the plastic post traveled so fast that Diane was unable to catch it and it ended up bruising her shin. There was some screaming about this. Diane was hurt and was not very happy with me.
In legal parlance such behaviors are considered wrongful acts and are called torts. They generally are associated with negligence. Unfortunately I met all the criteria for unintentional negligence including: (1) Having an obligation to avoid such careless actions; (2) Failing to provide the standard of care of a reasonable person; and (3) Diane’s injury would not have occurred “but for” my actions. The conclusion was fairly straightforward — I was guilty of second-degree minor negligence.
People like me, who cause such minor injuries, typically feel very guilty about it. The shame can be especially intense when it involves a loved one, an innocent child, or even a pet.
I can remember when our middle son, Andy, was a baby and suddenly decided that he was no longer going to sleep in his crib at night. He was a particularly willful child and after screaming did not work to free himself from his crib, he hurled himself over the railing onto the floor. Unfortunately he landed on a wooden rocking horse and got a bruise on his chin. If this wasn’t bad enough, he also was sick at the time and had to be taken to the doctor with that big bruise. Andy, however, was not deterred and continued hurling himself out of his crib. I remember placing couch cushions on the floor all around his bed and was considering how best to make a top for his crib. After a night or so we finally capitulated and let him start sleeping in a regular bed with his older siblings. He’s now a lawyer.
Diane also recalls another incident when she was trimming our oldest son’s hair when he was a child. She was using scissors and accidentally clipped his ear, causing it to bleed. He didn’t quite trust her after that. These events are difficult to get over, probably because evolution has hard-wired in a strong prohibition against harming others, especially those who are genetically close to you.
I can remember being at an urgent care clinic one time and seeing a toddler, with a bruised toe, who obviously had been crying. His mother was holding him along with a large can of peas. It didn’t take Sherlock Holmes to deduce that she was using a visual aid to explain what had happened.
Of course, this can work both ways with children. Once when our oldest son was in elementary school, he and I were putting his bicycle in the back of our van. The bike had a safety flag on a whip flagpole. Our son was holding the flag down while I shoved the bike into the van. For some reason I had just explained to him what the term “passive-aggressive” meant. Just as I had finished talking, he suddenly let go of the pole, which proceeded to painfully strike me upside the head. It really stung. Of course, he swore that it was just an accident, although I have always had my suspicions.
These feelings may also apply to unintentionally hurting pets, as well — such as clipping your dog’s nails too closely or accidentally stepping on a paw. Veterinarian Jeannine Berger addressed this issue in her “Ask a Vet blog” sponsored by the San Francisco SPCA. One pet owner asked, “How do I tell my dog I’m sorry, if I accidentally hurt him?” Berger says that accidents happen and “ Luckily, dogs do not hold grudges. If you feel there is a change in behavior, it is more likely that you simply scared… your dog.” She says, “Dogs are pretty good at reading intent... When you accidentally bump into your dog, they can most likely tell that it was not directed at them …chances are, he will ‘forgive’ you.”
While feeling some guilt and trying to become more mindful of how your behavior affects others after accidentally harming someone makes sense. It’s important, however, to remember that the criteria for negligence is based on what a reasonable person would do.
A 2008 study by Harvard psychologists Kurt Gray and Daniel Wegner found that an injury subjectively hurts more when we think that someone intended to cause us harm. People have the ability to get used to unintentional pain, but purposeful pain apparently has a “fresh sting” every time it happens. In this experiment, when participants believed that they were getting a mild electrical shock on purpose rather than accidentally, they rated the shock as feeling more painful.
I was surprised that intentional pain seemed to hurt more and that psychologists were still allowed to deceive and shock people in their experiments, as there are now ethical review boards that monitor such research. It is likely that evolution may have also played a role in making people more wary of intentional harm. This may be because having someone who consciously intends to hurt you constitutes a much more serious survival threat than just some klutz who accidentally shocks you or carelessly throws a plastic post down the stairs at you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.