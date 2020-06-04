Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.