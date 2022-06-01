My wife Diane and I just returned from a visit to Florida. We went to one of our favorite places on the beach. Unfortunately, it stormed and rained five out of the six days we were there.
It reminded me of the Home Alone 2 movie in which Kevin’s family has a terrible time in Florida, due to the rainy weather and seedy motel they were trapped in, while Kevin was staying at the Plaza Hotel in New York. Our accommodations were actually pretty good, but the rain was disappointing.
One rainy day boredom forced us to go to the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Odditorium. The building was impressively shaped like the Titanic Ocean liner. For some reason Ripley’s has always been obsessed with the Titanic, as well as shrunken heads. We saw a lot of displays about both. Overall, however, it was pretty disappointing, too.
The highlight was placing your hand in 28-degree water to see how long you could keep it there. Evidently that was the temperature of the water, when the Titanic sunk. I could recreate the experience with six ice cubes and a bucket of water, while chilling a bottle of Zinfandel at the same time. I’m afraid it wasn’t even as stimulating as Tarpon Spring’s Sponge-o-rama, which Dave Barry calls “the granddaddy of all sponge-related attractions.”
Disappointment is that feeling of dissatisfaction that occurs when expectations are not met. Generally people try to minimize or avoid disappointments by careful planning, good decision-making, and, in some instances, by lowering their expectations. When disappointment is unavoidable, the challenge is to accept and cope with it.
On one hand disappointment can be seen as a learning experience that makes you tougher — what doesn’t kill you just makes you stronger. On the other hand it can be viewed as the way that life wears you down, chipping away at your emotional resources until you’re depleted. Research suggests that the smaller hassles of life, that gradually accumulate, can have a more detrimental effect on health and well-being than major life stressors. It’s been said that you can sit on a mountain, but not a tack.
In 1994 English psychoanalyst Ian Craib, authored a book entitled “The Importance of Disappointment,” in which he asserted that disappointment-avoidant cultures, particularly those that promote the use of therapy to smooth over every unfortunate event, may provide false expectations of a perfect life. He believed this lack of adversity prevents people from developing resilience.
In some ways the disappointments we experience are like the exposure we have to bacteria and virus in the natural environment. They are necessary for us to develop the psychological antibodies we need to strengthen our immunity and thus be able to cope with future stressors. In the 1980s Canadian psychologist Donald Meichenbaum, from the University of Waterloo, developed a technique called stress inoculation to prepare people to cope with the inevitable disappointments and frustrations they would encounter.
The word “disappoint” comes from the French and means to remove from a political office, which would definitely be disappointing. By the middle 18th Century, the English version of the term was used to convey a sense of general frustration and dismay.
The psychological consequence of disappointment differs greatly among individuals. Some people are quite resilient and slough off disappointments. Others may look for someone to blame or become depressed. In 2003 researchers from the University of Pittsburg found that young children may have an inherited tendency to recover slowly following disappointing events. Not everyone who is disappointed becomes depressed, but most people who are depressed have experienced some form of disappointment or frustration. When frustration is a major component of the disappointment response, aggression is more likely to occur.
Disappointment often has its roots in the nature of our expectations. Psychologist Tara Well from Columbia University says that, “… we can develop some pretty fixed ideas on what will make us happy, and eventually train our minds to believe that we’ll only be happy if we get those things.”
Advertising, mass media, our friends and social media play a large role today in shaping these expectations. Research, however, has demonstrated that getting these highly desired things is no guarantee for happiness. Actually, people’s satisfaction is usually short-lived. People’s closets and their memories are full of objects and experiences that they thought they wanted, but turned out disappointing.
Before lightbulbs were cooking tiny cakes in Easy Bake ovens, Diane wanted a toy oven that she could use to actually bake things, more than anything. When she finally got one, however, her father decided that it used too much electricity and would not let her use it. It was a disappointment that she remembers to this day as well as her lack of a Chatty Cathy doll and a reasonably colored mohair sweater.
My Midwest father was also constantly yelling at us kids to turn off the lights, turn down the heat, and stop the water from running. Taking a long shower or leaving the refrigerator door open would literally throw him into a convulsion. It seemed like utility bills were his biggest disappointment in life.
Ordering things online is another situation in which many of us have experienced disappointment. I recently bought some of those cushions that you put on the bottom of kitchen chairs to protect the floor. They looked good online, but they immediately fell apart. A couple of weeks ago I ordered something online and Amazon sent me an empty envelope.
In numerous works of literature, movies and television there is the “Be careful what you wish for” trope in which a fond desire or wish is fulfilled, but doesn’t bring happiness. In the film “A Wonderful Life,” George Bailey wishes he had never been born and then must witness the disastrous consequences.
In the mythological legend of King Midas, Midas begs for his wish for a golden touch to be rescinded, after his beloved daughter is turned into gold and he is about to starve to death because any food he touches also immediately turns to gold. Finally in the television series, Fantasy Island, most visitors soon discover that their fondest fantasies are either deeply disappointing, if not actually horrifying. Most receive a hard lesson and if lucky they find a different sort of happiness than they expected.
Lybi Ma, the editor of Psychology Today, compiled a number of practical recommendations on how best to deal with disappointments. These include: (1) Accept that such setbacks are inevitable and normal, (2) Set realistic goals to mitigate the disappointment and prevent future occurrences, (3) Develop an action plan that breaks tasks into small achievable steps, (4) Acquire positive role models to emulate, and (5) Seek support from others.
It’s been said that childhood is one long preparation for disappointment, but Martin Luther King said “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.