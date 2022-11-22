“I met a man who lives in Tennessee and he was heading for Pennsylvania and some homemade pumpkin pie…”
-Perry Como’s Home for the Holidays 1959
Whether you’re just driving across town or flying across the country, now’s the time that holiday travel begins in earnest.
This year, my wife Diane and I are ambitiously driving to Virginia for Thanksgiving and then flying to Texas for Christmas. And it looks like we won’t be alone. The American Automobile Association estimates that over 54.6 million people will be joining us on the highways on Thanksgiving and there also seems to be a resurgence in holiday air travel, which is expected to increase by at least 15% over last year.
Jane Ulitskaya from Cars.com recently shared the results of a survey regarding holiday travel. She says, … “the reasons to hit the road for Turkey Day are as copious as the amount of food you’re likely to consume at the big feast.”
More than half of all Americans are planning to travel this Thanksgiving and the vast majority of them are driving. Most, however, are only traveling within 50 miles of where they live. For folks who are staying home, family traditions and the rising cost of travel are the main reasons they are not traveling.
Despite traffic jams and detours, many people feel that driving gives them more control over their trips. This is especially important for those folks traveling with children or pets.
We have often felt a shared comradery with the other people traveling on the holiday road. It’s not unusual to see the same cars and people repeatedly at various stops along the way. On the road, people often appear jovial and full of happy expectations, even if there is tension and pressure, after they arrive at their designations.
According to a British survey, however, nearly a quarter of drivers report that they’re very likely to argue with their partners on holiday auto trips. London therapist Marissa Peer, says, that these trips are a perfect venue for domestic arguments, because driving is already quite stressful. She believes that the confined space of the automobile only aggravates the situation and previous disputes that took place in cars, may “prime people to be combative from the outset.” Peer says, “Some couples spend their lives bickering and a car simply provides [a] perfect setting…”
In a 2019 survey Americans reported that they get into an average of 12 arguments during the typical course of holiday travel. To avoid such squabbles experts say that it is important to communicate effectively, try to defuse the tension, keep calm, use music, stories, podcasts, or snacks, as a distraction, and reschedule any seriously contentious discussions, for times when you are not whizzing down an icy highway at 70 miles per hour.
Most holiday travelers reported that they started worrying about their trips a full five days before actually leaving their homes. The most frequently mentioned holiday trip stressors were winter weather, traffic, losing things, parking, and packing for the trip. I think that we have experienced almost all of these. Diane says that for her, planning what to wear is the most difficult and time-consuming chore related to packing. It involves a number of calculations including checking weather reports and reviewing potential trip activities. Of course, for me and I think most men, it’s much less stressful, since I pretty much wear the same thing every day, in all weather, and for almost any activity. Our kids used to tease me saying that I dressed the way Mickey Mouse did, perpetually wearing essentially the same clothing.
We usually have a lot of difficulty fitting all of our belongings and luggage into the car. Most times we have to repack it, so Diane can manage to fit everything in the trunk. It is sort of like a life-sized game of Tetris. Our cars never seem quite big enough.
Many years ago we were taking a holiday trip up North in our tiny Dodge Colt when our children were small and we had a car seat to work around. Everyone was really crammed into the car. We had stopped at a McDonald’s and as we were leaving, the kids noticed an restaurant employee using a chrome tool, that resembled a gigantic potato masher, to compact trash into a large garbage can. As we squeezed into our car one of the kids said that we could use one of those mashers to help get everyone into the car.
Holiday trips with children can be especially challenging although yet another survey found that over 90% of parents and children said they like taking road trips with their families. The majority reported having "fond memories” from such trips. Spending time with family members, stopping at interesting places, road trip foods and snacks, and just being out on the open road were the things people found most enjoyable.
One controversial piece of advice was to make sure that kids stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. While this is excellent advice from a health perspective, our daughter always tightly controls her children’s fluid intake on trips to avoid constant bathroom breaks.
About six hours was seen as the ideal duration of a road trip. Parents reported bringing along at least six electronic devices with them on holiday auto trips. Chevrolet, who commissioned this survey said, “Despite stressful or unexpected moments, the spirit of the American family road trip remains alive and well.”
Back in 2006 Charles Leroux from The Chicago Tribune requested that readers send in their memories of past family holiday trips. One recurrent pattern that he noted was that in the 1950’s and 1960’s fathers typically played the dominant role. Leroux says dad was “the captain of the car” and its radio, the packer of luggage, decider of where and when to stop, [and] the swift dealer of reprimand.”
I remembered Jerry Seinfeld also once said that the driver was “the captain of the car” in one of his routines. Diane and I have frequently joked about this. I suppose that it could be argued that the driver is actually the pilot of the car rather than the captain. Still I prefer to believe that while driving I warrant the designation “Captain of the Car”, although I suppose it goes without saying who the Admiral is.
