Recently my wife Diane and I watched our granddaughter as she participated in the Quick Recall event at the Kentucky’s Governor’s Cup Finals in Louisville.
In this middle school competition, a four-person team listens to a moderator read a question, then tries to beat the opposing team by buzzing in with the correct answer. The rules are similar to the old College Bowl television quiz show that I watched as a kid.
I was surprised by how difficult the questions were. I don’t remember having to learn stuff like that in seventh grade. Of course, there was a lot less to learn back then. Also, I didn’t hear any questions about the imports and exports from Guatemala, which for some reason was extremely important in my seventh-grade social studies class.
Although these quizzes can be nerve-wracking and seem to showcase showing off how smart you are, they’ve long been seen as entertaining. Spelling bees have been around a long time and broadcast quiz shows got their start in early radio. Television quizzes became popular in the 1950s with shows like Tic, Tack, Dough, and The $64,000 Question.
Charles Van Doren, a handsome Columbia University instructor, who came from an intellectual New York City family, became a national media favorite after winning big on the NBC program Twenty-One. Van Doren beat the existing champion, Herb Stempel, whose popularity was waning.
Stempel later said the producers tried their best to make him look like a “nerd” on air by giving him an odd haircut and making him wear oversized clothes and thick black eyeglasses. Later it was discovered that contestants on this and other such shows had been given answers in advance and received instructions regarding which questions to answer correctly or incorrectly.
After an investigation and a Congressional hearing, it was revealed that most of the major quiz shows were frauds. Many Americans felt betrayed. The networks pulled these shows from the lineup and replaced them with detective and western programs.
After the scandal blew over, producers Mark Goodson and Bill Todman developed a series of game programs less susceptible to cheating such as What’s My Line?, I’ve Got a Secret, and To Tell the Truth.
In 1964 Merv Griffin created Jeopardy and today more than 10 million viewers still tune in each week to watch this show. Former Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik currently serve as the rotating hosts.
Bialik created a furor among hard-core fans when she referred to the first round of Jeopardy as “Single Jeopardy.” Turns out that comment was written by one of the show’s writers. Alex Trebek, himself, occasionally used that term. Many Jeopardy devotees are very sensitive about how their favorite show is described.
A 2007 television quiz show hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworth asked the question “Are You Smarter Than A Fifth-Grader?” Using questions pulled from elementary school textbooks, contestants competed to win up to a million dollars. Unfortunately I never saw this show but based on the seventh-grade questions I just heard, I’m not certain that I would be smarter than a fifth-grader in many areas.
There are a number of factors that account for the popularity of quiz shows like Jeopardy. Shaun Young, from the University of Toronto believes people like the program because it allows them to compete with others from the comfort of their own home. It also allows them to test and show off their knowledge and intellect to others. For many viewers the wide range of topics is also appealing. The diversity of categories usually means that there is something for everyone.
People also like to see contestants like Ken Jennings win match after match, because they fantasize seeing themselves doing the same thing. Young says. “While watching… many viewers undoubtedly at some point think “Well, you know… I would’ve won had I been one of the contestants.” It’s sort of like when you’re driving your car and your dog looks over at you as if he is thinking, “I could do that. It doesn’t look that hard.”
Quiz shows represent the American Dream. We imagine that the contestants are ordinary people just like us. They all start out even with nothing but a level playing field and equal opportunity. In the 1800s Horatio Alger wrote 18 novels for youth following the simple formula — a poor young boy overcomes the odds by luck, pluck, intelligence, and hard work and becomes successful. Quizzes embody this familiar tale of social mobility.
Jeopardy has been most successful in North America, where the individualistic culture focuses on personal achievement, autonomy, competition, and independence. In collectivistic cultures, like Japan, China,and Korea, relationships, group harmony, cooperation, and interdependence are emphasized. Quiz shows are seen as immodest, unnecessarily competitive and disruptive to the social order.
Jennings Bryan from the University of Alabama found that watching game shows elicited pleasant emotions, unlike viewing soap operas. He also found that stress-inducing situations, such being anxious about who will win, could be relieved by simply giving consolation prizes to all contestants.
In a 1986 study, Texas Tech researcher Alexis Tan conducted a phone survey and found that watching quiz shows was reported as being beneficial to mental health, while watching soap operas was perceived as being harmful.
In 2021, researchers from the National Institute of Mental Health in India examined the association between television shows and the functioning of mental health patients during the pandemic. They found that viewing game shows and programs that enlist active participation are helpful to persons with serious mental illness.
Game shows reduce anxiety related to uncertainty and facilitate social interaction. They also shifted family discussions away from the pandemic to more positive topics. Games shows also increase cognitive engagement and “serve as an activity for a structured daily routine of patients with schizophrenia.”
Furthermore, game shows reinforce the idea that anyone, regardless of social status, can be a winner. The researchers said viewers also get to “involve themselves emotionally with the joy of winning” and can vicariously “participate in the contestant’s good fortune.”
In the Quick Recall match Diane and I watched at the Governor’s Cup Competition, the only thing I can remember is that our team lost and that Diane and I could remember who Henry Kissinger was and all those smart kids couldn’t.
